Beardyman to collaborate with fans via Patreon including master rights and co-producer credit

Beardyman has launched a new project with Patreon that opens up collaboration opportunities with fans.

The beatbox champion has created Milking The Community in partnership with the membership platform.

The initiative offers patrons the opportunity to be remunerated for their contributions to his creative process and to receive a unique, one-off vinyl pressing of their track.

In Beardyman’s new Production Team tier, patrons pay £6.75 for a monthly subscription, which includes the opportunity to present their track ideas for his forthcoming album. His Patreon community are able to watch the creative process happen on an exclusive, Patreon-only livestream.

Beardyman will then go on to select 15 of the most inspiring ideas. Each of the collaborators will receive 10% of the master rights to their track, a producer credit, and a one-off vinyl dubplate of the piece they and Beardyman create together.

Those who are part of Beardyman’s Patreon community will also have exclusive access to both a limited-edition vinyl pressing of the album, exclusive merchandise, and all patrons will receive a copy of the album digitally along with exclusive bonus tracks.

Gee Linford-Grayson, UK & Ireland creator partnerships team lead, Patreon, said: “Patreon is hyper-focused on providing the platform and infrastructure creators need to create on their own terms and be successful in growing and running their creative businesses, and Beardyman is taking his community along with him.

“Beardyman is the epitome of what Patreon was built to do: give creators a platform to create on their own terms and bring their loyal fans closer to the process. This is a particularly innovative approach to music-making on Patreon, breaking down the barriers that traditionally separate artist and fan to collaborate together and share in the final success of the album. We’re inspired by what Beardyman and his patrons have achieved so far, and are excited to follow this path with his new tier. I can’t wait to hear what is created through this exciting new collaboration!”

Beardyman is one of Patreon’s 250,000 creators globally. Since its founding in 2013, Patreon has built a community of eight million members, and more than $3.5 billion has been paid to creators since the company’s inception.