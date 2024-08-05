Beatchain and Radio City India partner to boost Indian independent talent

Beatchain and Radio City India have announced details of a partnership aimed at boosting Indian talent internationally.

The two companies have joined forces to create Muzartdisco, a tech platform and app that will allow independent Indian artists the opportunity to release and market their music.

Beatchain’s A&R tool and artist services platform is designed to allow artists to distribute and retain full rights for their work, while helping record labels connect with independent acts. This latest project represents its biggest deal to date and will be unveiled this week at the All About Music conference in Mumbai.

Radio City India is the country’s number one radio network, with a weekly listenership of over 69 million people across 39 cities.

Muzartdisco will be open to Indian artists worldwide and will offer opportunities including a nationwide radio campaign, social media support across Radio City India’s networks, an artist of the month website feature and a nomination for a Radio City Freedom Award.

We can offer Indian artists unparalleled opportunities to launch and sustain a career in music Ben Mendoza, Beatchain

Ben Mendoza, Beatchain CEO (above, right), said: “Technology has revolutionised the music industry, democratising and globalising access to music for consumers and creating incredible opportunities for artists. But the sheer volume of music now available is making music discovery and cut-through more difficult. Our platform enables A&R teams and labels to identify real talent – those already demonstrating the qualities needed for a thriving music career – and can connect artists directly with industry tastemakers.

“Our new partnership with Radio City India, one of the country’s most prestigious media brands, marks our biggest deal yet. By combining our technology with their extensive reach and passion for Indian independent music, together we can offer Indian artists unparalleled opportunities to launch and sustain a career in music.”

We will establish a strong foundation for all Indian artists to showcase their talents, get noticed and capture hearts globally Ashit Kukian, Radio City India

Ashit Kukian, CEO of Radio City India (above, left), said: “We are on a mission to captivate and connect with audiences worldwide and this partnership will be yet another stepping stone in that direction. Muzartdisco, India’s first one-stop platform for independent artists, will provide 360-degree opportunities to sustain artistic careers as well as avenues to release, promote and track their growth. Radio City has the right mix of communication and marketing tools to enhance the presence of artists on Muzartdisco. This can be leveraged though cross pollination with Radio City’s other internal intellectual properties like SMINCO, Happydemic, JioTV+ amongst others.

“This strategic alliance will ensure that, by using the latest technologies, we establish a strong foundation for a centre stage where all Indian artists can showcase their talents, get noticed and capture hearts globally.”