Beatport and Twitch announce exclusive live streaming music programming partnership

Beatport and Twitch have announced a partnership that is set to see the former bring even more exclusive music and programming to its official to Beatport’s official Twitch channel.

An official press release stated that Beatport has over 140,000 followers and has amassed “more than 48 million views and 221 million minutes watched.”

Beatport wnow also produce several weekly show formats showcasing some of the best talent in electronic music, including The Residency which, each month on Thursday evenings, will allow one artist to host their own residency and curate each session fitting their artistic vision. Artists such as Maya Jane Coles, Eats Everything, Kerri Chandler, Nastia, WhoMadeWho and Sama' Abdulhadi are slated for residencies over the next few months.

Sunday evenings will be given to electronic music collectives around the world such as Boko! Boko! (London), Dome Of Doom (Los Angeles), He.She.They (London) and No Shade (Berlin) to showcase a diverse program of producers, DJs, promoters, and other talented artists who feed the inspiration for club nights, festivals, labels, technological innovation, and fashion.

The news follows Beatport’s recent music programming which has included a 36-hour livestream charity fundraiser, ReConnect, which supported COVID-19 Relief and the Beirut explosion, as well as individual EP album release streams from Charlotte De Witte and Amelie Lens, as well as festival partnerships including Glastonbury, Movement Detroit, Junction 2, CRSSD and Creamfields.

Speaking about the launch, Beatport’s CEO, Robb McDaniels said: “We have seen firsthand how live streams are playing a crucial role in nurturing the dance music community during the pandemic, with millions of fans watching our events on a regular basis. We have learned that in addition to big global events, dance music fans are interested in expertly curated and hyper-local live streams as well. That is why we are committed to focusing a large portion of our live stream takeovers from local collectives who are absolutely essential to nightlife culture globally, and now more than ever, need visibility during the global pandemic.”

Beatport’s initiative Beatport Hype will also be given the spotlight in the Hype Label Showcases, with labels such as Soft Computing, Sense Traxx, House U and Hotfuss promoting their sounds and talent each month. Additionally labels such as Drumcode, Tronic, Toolroom, Soma, Ultra, Kittball and Stereo Productions will present their new releases and amazing artists on Beatport’s Label Showcases series.

Educational content from Chris Lake, Chris Liebing, Francesca Lombardo and K-Hand will be presented on Beatport’s long-running Studio Sessions.

Beatport’s curation team will also be hand-selecting the best tunes and releases each week and premiering them using Beatport Link during the shows from Berlin.

Speaking about the partnership between Beatport and Twitch, Ed Hill, Beatport’s vice president of creative services, added: “Collaborating with Twitch and expanding our livestream programming allows us to continue to bring critical visibility and revenue to artists, labels, and collectives during a time when live club shows, the lifeblood of our industry, do not exist. Our goal is to help the creative forces in electronic music stay innovative and thrive in the current digital-only performance environment and keep the connection between fans, artists and labels alive, and through this programming, build a closer relationship between us all via the amazing community vibe that Twitch offers. I’m really excited to make something amazing out of what we have all, as a community, been dealt.”

