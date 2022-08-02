Your site will load in 16 seconds
August 2nd 2022 at 3:01PM
Beatport hires Matt Gralen as chief financial officer

The Beatport Group has appointed Matt Gralen as chief financial officer.

Gralen most recently served as EVP of corporate development at UnitedMasters. Prior to joining the distribution platform, he served as VP of strategy & operations at Mass Appeal, an entertainment company focused on hip-hop culture. 

London-based Gralen continues to serve as a strategic advisor to Mass Appeal, and is a mentor at the start-up incubator Techstars Music. He started his career at investment firms Raine Group and Goldman Sachs, where he advised and invested in high-growth consumer, media and technology companies.

Matts breadth of experience across the finance and media industries will have a huge impact on our leadership team and our ability to execute on our vision for the next few years”, said Robb McDaniels, CEO of the Beatport Group. Beatport will continue to be acquisitive in the market as we expand our product suite to the global DJ community, which fits squarely within Matts mandate as group CFO.”

Its a real honour to join Robb and the rest of the incredible team at Beatport,” said Matt Gralen. I look forward to working across their world-class business ventures and helping grow the Beatport Group portfolio of businesses around the world.”

 

