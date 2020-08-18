Beats 1 rebrands as Apple Music 1, launches new stations

Apple has announced two new live global radio offerings on Apple Music, which are now available in 165 countries.

Beats 1 will be renamed Apple Music 1, and two additional radio stations will launch: Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country. The hits station will feature favourite songs from the 1980s to 2000s.

Since Apple Music’s launch in 2015, the tech giant said that Beats 1 has “grown into one of the most-listened-to radio stations in the world, consistently delivering the best in-depth artist interviews, more global exclusives and premieres than anywhere else, and unique programming that produces culture-moving, news-making moments year after year”.

However, Apple has never revealed listening figures for Beats 1 shows. Apple Music is in 167 countries and reported 60 million global subscribers over a year ago.

“For the past five years, if ever there was a meaningful moment in music culture, Beats 1 was there bringing human curation to the forefront and drawing in listeners with exclusive shows from some of the most innovative, respected, and beloved people in music,” said Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music, Beats, and international content.

“Now, Apple Music radio provides an unparalleled global platform for artists across all genres to talk about, create, and share music with their fans, and this is just the beginning. We will continue to invest in live radio and create opportunities for listeners around the world to connect with the music they love.”

“Apple Music is home — it’s home to artists, it’s home to fans, and it’s home to incredible music,” said Zane Lowe, Apple Music’s global creative director and host. “I’m an obsessive music nerd. I love searching for the most exciting new artists and playing them right alongside the most essential, established artists of our time, because great music does not know the difference and Apple Music fans just want to hear great music. That’s what Apple Music radio is all about.”

Apple Music Country is launching as the genre is seeing a streaming boost in the UK, as revealed in the latest issue of Music Week.

In its statement, Apple said: “As country music evolves and expands around the world, Apple Music Country aims to be the definitive place for every lane of an increasingly diverse genre. The station offers a mix of the best music of today while introducing fans to the stars of tomorrow and reminding them of the legendary artists and tracks that have shaped and defined country music along the way.”

Apple’s country station includes daily on-air hosts Kelleigh Bannen, Ty Bentli, Bree, Alecia Davis, Ward Guenther, Nada and Tiera, plus weekly shows from Ashley Eicher and Kelly McCartney. There will also be new exclusive shows from artists like Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Breland, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Morgan Evans, Florida Georgia Line, Pat Green, Willie Jones, Chrissy Metz, Midland, Rissi Palmer, The Shires, Carrie Underwood, and Morgan Wallen, alongside producers and songwriters like Dave Cobb, Jesse Frasure and Luke Laird.

Apple Music Hits offers a full catalogue of the biggest songs from the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s. The station features new shows from artists and hosts, including Jayde Donovan, Estelle, Lowkey, Jenn Marino, Sabi, Nicole Sky & Natalie Sky, George Stroumboulopoulos (House of Strombo), along with special shows from Ari Melber and others. Fans can also hear new exclusive shows from Backstreet Boys, Ciara, Mark Hoppus, Huey Lewis, Alanis Morissette, Snoop Dogg, Meghan Trainor, Shania Twain and more.

Apple Music 1 has studios in in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, and London. Presenters include Zane Lowe, Ebro Darden, Brooke Reese, Dotty, Hanuman Welch, Matt Wilkinson, Nadeska, Rebecca Judd and Travis Mills.

Artists with shows on Apple Music 1 include Action Bronson, Billie Eilish, Elton John, Joe Kay, Lil Wayne, Frank Ocean, Vince Staples, and The Weeknd, as well as new shows from Aitch, Kerwin Frost, Haim, Lady Gaga, Nile Rodgers, Travis Scott, and Young MA.

Apple Music 1 also features several shows dedicated to celebrating Latin music around the world, including a new show from J Balvin. The station is also home to Africa Now Radio with Cuppy, showcasing African music and artists.

Apple Music 1 is free to listen live online via iTunes globally, but an Apple Music subscription is required for on-demand listening.

