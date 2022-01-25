Beggars Group signs deal to license Adaptr platform

Feed Media Group, a B2B music licensing subscription service, has signed a deal for its Adaptr product with Beggars Group.

Adaptr is a subscription-based platform that enables start-ups to use music to drive their businesses.

The music licensing deal with Beggars provides access to the company’s vast catalogue. Beggars Group is made up of independent labels including 4AD, Matador, Rough Trade, Young and XL Recordings, who released the new Caprisongs mixtape from FKA Twigs (pictured).

“We are super keen on licensing services that encourage innovation,” said Simon Wheeler, director of global strategy at Beggars Group. “Adaptr enables tech innovators to properly license music at the beginning of their product development, not as an afterthought. That approach is something we feel has been missing in the marketplace and is important for Beggars to be part of, we’re pleased to be a part of an ecosystem that helps new services develop, using and paying fairly for high quality music.”

Bryn Boughton, vice president of music for Feed Media Group, said: “Having the Beggars Group catalogue, with its diverse group of influential labels and artists, available to Adaptr clients is a game changer for us at Feed Media Group. We can’t wait to get started.”

Adaptr has previously announced licensing deals with other record labels, distributors and publishers around the world including Warner Music Group, Merlin, BMG, Kobalt, Spirit, Reservoir and Warner Chappell.

Feed Media Group works to connect music rights holders and tech innovators. Its initial offering, Feed.FM, is a B2B platform that helps brands leverage music to connect with their customers.

PHOTO: Lucky Tennyson