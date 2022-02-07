Behind the scenes at the BRITs 2022 with YouTube Music's Roz Mansfield

YouTube Music’s head of artist relations Roz Mansfield has told Music Week that YouTube Shorts will define the platform’s coverage of the BRIT Awards.



YouTube Shorts, which launched in 2020, is the official digital sponsor of the event, which takes place at London’s O2 Arena, while YouTube will stream the show live to viewers outside the UK. YouTube Shorts is also sponsoring the Artist Of The Year category.



Mansfield said that their coverage will bring fans closer to the artists, pointing out that YouTube has assembled a group of 20 artists and creators for #BRITsUnseen, a series that documents their experiences leading up to and at the event. Rising Star winner and recent Music Week cover star Holly Humberstone, Griff and Ghetts have already made short films as part of the project.



“It’s a new way for fans to get a glimpse into what it’s like to actually be there and experience moments that haven’t previously been available,” said Mansfield.



Before things get underway in earnest, we spoke to Mansfield about what else YouTube Music has in store for the BRITs 2022...





What kind of coverage has YouTube got lined up for The BRITs this year?

“We have been working with the BPI for months to create the most exciting fan and viewer experience yet. For the ninth consecutive year, we have the exclusive global livestream rights for the show and there will also be a non-exclusive global stream from the Red Carpet starting at 4pm UK time, which will automatically redirect into the main show when it starts. And, of course, artists’ full performances will be uploaded to their official channels shortly after the show finishes.”



Tell us about the role YouTube Shorts will play...

“We will have a Shorts video photo booth producing clips for artists to share via Shorts and across their socials. There will be an interview area with YouTube creator Amelia Dimoldenberg, aka Chicken Shop Date, who will be speaking to artists and posting clips to her channel. Other prominent YouTube creators Unknown Vlogs and Harry Pinero will also be on the Red Carpet and in the Winner’s Room respectively to capture and post content across the course of the evening.”



And what will you be doing on the night? Give us some insider insight into how YouTube covers the show...

"There’s a huge team of us working on the partnership this year and we will be on site all day, so by the time doors open, I will probably be at our Shorts video photo booth with Corbyn Ashbury, Maddy Smith, Sheniece Charway and other members of the music team, saying hi to all the artists, creators and celebrity guests stopping by to create content once they step off the red carpet. Our tech, programming and social teams will be working hard behind the scenes, ensuring the livestream runs smoothly and that content from the night is available to view as soon as possible. I do hope to be able to spend some time in the main arena to catch at least some of the performances in real life. There has been a lot of planning to get everything set up in advance, so in theory we will be able to enjoy ourselves a bit on the night!"

In terms of performances, Adele and Ed never disappoint, do they? Roz Mansfield

Who are you tipping for success in terms of winners? And big moments?

“Ed Sheeran has had a phenomenal return with his latest album and has seen huge numbers in terms of both views and fan engagement on our platform, with over 4.7 billion global views just last year alone. Central Cee has also seen huge growth over the last twelve months and continues to put out incredible music and inventive videos. Last year’s Rising Star winner Griff is up for two awards and I think she will go home with at least one. I am still in awe of how incredible the Little Simz album is every time I listen to it, so hopefully at least one award goes to her too. In terms of performances, Adele and Ed never disappoint, do they? Dave’s performance two years ago was spine-tingling, so I can’t wait to see what he’s got in store for us this year. And I am also very interested to see what Liam has up his sleeve, I have no doubt it will be a memorable moment!”



On that subject, Adele's performance is hugely anticipated. How big a YouTube moment is that going to be?

“Adele’s new album is phenomenal, and her performances at the BRITs are always iconic, so we are all very excited that she’s able to make it over for the show in person. She is one of the most recognisable artists on the planet, and we’re proud to be bringing her performance to everyone outside of the UK live on YouTube as it happens. Then it’ll be available to watch everywhere the next day, so we can all relive the magic as we nurse our hangovers.”

Read our digital cover story with this year's BRITs showrunner Tom March here and look out for much more coverage of The BRITs 2022 on musicweek.com all this week.