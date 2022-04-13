Believe appoints Alex Kennedy as UK managing director

Believe has appointed Alex Kennedy as managing director for the UK.

Reporting to Denis Ladegaillerie, founder and CEO of Believe, Kennedy will lead the key business lines that Believe operates in the UK: premium solutions (including label and artist solutions and artist services) and automated solutions (TuneCore), with a focus on fine-tuning Believe’s mergers and acquisitions strategy in the region.

Denis Ladegaillerie said: “Believe’s core focus is to support local acts at every stage of their careers in all 50 countries we operate in and the UK is no exception. The UK has become an import-first market, with streaming reshaping music consumption dynamics and international artists gaining further and further market share locally. It is thus key to fight for a more transparent and fairer treatment between international and local content in the UK, and I’m convinced Alex’s appointment will allow Believe UK to play its part in supporting local artists and labels against the domination of US acts in their own market.”

Alex Kennedy said: “I couldn’t be happier to be joining what I consider to be the most exciting and forward-thinking company in the music industry. I have watched Believe’s amazing trajectory with real interest over the years and been lucky enough to work with their UK and International teams in previous roles, so to now be a part of the team is a real honour and a pleasure.”

Kennedy brings two decades of experience across all sectors of the music industry, having worked in music management, distribution, sync, promotions, D2C, ticketing and digital licensing. Past key roles include chief commercial officer at D2C platform Music Glue, head of commercial development at Sky Tickets, head of music licensing at Sky TV, head of publishing at Omnifone; as well as founder and COO of retail tech business Givvit, and managing the artist Doc Brown (Ben Bailey Smith).

Kennedy is a three times Music Week Sync Award Winner and the co-creator of TV show Sky Arts Sessions, featuring artists such as Little Simz, The 1975 and James Vincent McMorrow.

In February 2022, Believe UK landed its first No.1 UK Album with Don Broco’s Amazing Things (SharpTone).