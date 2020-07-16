Benee announced as Apple Music Up Next artist

Apple Music has announced alt-pop singer-songwriter Benee as the latest addition to its Up Next programme.

Previous artists to be featured in Apple Music's monthly initiative – which is geared towards identifying, showcasing and elevating rising talent – include Sigrid, Stefflon Don and Jessie Reyez.

Twenty year-old New Zealand native Benee has featured across Apple Music’s alternative and pop spaces with Tough Guy in 2017, and was endorsed by Elton John on Apple Music’s Rocket Hour show this past May. The Supalonely singer has secured over 100 million lifetime streams to date on the platform.

Speaking about her addition to the programme, Benee said: “I’m so honoured to be a part of Apple’s Up Next program! I’ve watched so many of their past artists docos and it’s crazy that now I’m on the same platform. It’s also wild that I’ll be the first New Zealand Up Next artist. I feel like there’s so much good music coming out of NZ right now and I’m glad the spotlight is on this part of the world. This support means the world to me and I’m so stoked to be a part of it.”

Apple Music global creative director and host Zane Lowe added: “Benee has rapidly established herself as one of the most undeniable new forces in modern pop with a sound and vision that’s 100% her own. We’re thrilled to welcome her to the Up Next family and can’t wait to watch her reach new heights.”

Benee’s Up Next short shot on iPhone 11 Pro comes to Apple Music exclusively today. Her latest single Night Garden (feat. Kenny Beats & Bakar) is out now.