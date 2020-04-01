Beyoncé joins YouTube billion views club

Beyoncé has joined the billion views club on YouTube with Halo.

The 2008 single from the I Am… Sasha Fierce album is her first video to reach the milestone.

Halo (Columbia) has UK sales to date of 1,612,232, according to the Official Charts Company.

Beyoncé is currently No.30 on the YouTube UK Top Artists chart and No.100 on the Global Top Artists chart.

YouTube has also revealed that Marshmello has just become the second most-subscribed musician on the platform, pushing Ed Sheeran out of second place. The masked dance act has 44 million subscribers on his official artist channel, adding 11.8m subscribers in the past 12 months.

Justin Bieber remains No.1 with 52.9m subscribers.