Beyoncé signs multi-year partnership with fitness platform Peloton

Interactive fitness platform Peloton has signed a multi-year partnership with Beyoncé.

The agreement covers music and pro-social initiatives. Beyoncé is the most requested artist by Peloton's global community of more than 3.6 million members.

The launch of the collaboration is commemorating the US Homecoming season, an annual celebration for students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) that honours tradition and legacy.

Beyoncé and Peloton worked to create a series of themed workout experiences to help extend Homecoming to Peloton members via classes across multiple fitness categories, including indoor cycling, running, strength, bootcamp, yoga and meditation.

The two are also gifting two-year Peloton Digital memberships to students at 10 HBCUs, providing access to a full library of fitness classes through the Peloton App that can be used with or without equipment.

"Peloton and I both believe that the power of music can help uplift, motivate and inspire those on their fitness journeys," said Beyoncé. "I've been a Peloton member for several years, and I'm excited to partner with a company that helps people, young and old, be the best versions of themselves, in an innovative and adaptable way. I'm proud to celebrate the students at HBCUs with this donation, to encourage them to find and embrace their own wellness regimens."

This special content is accessible on the Peloton App, which is available for free via a 30-day trial period, as well as through the Peloton Bike, Bike+ and Tread+.

In the coming months, Beyoncé will continue to work closely with Peloton on various forms of class curation across all workout disciplines, including music, movement, fitness and wellness.

"Beyoncé's commitment to empowerment and artistic expression is an inspiration to the entire Peloton community," said Peloton's head of music Gwen Bethel Riley. "It is a privilege to be able to work closely with her and her extraordinary team to broaden access to our platform and collaborate on incredible offerings we think our members will love."

PHOTO credit: Driely S. Carter