Big Hit partners with livestreaming multi-view firm Kiswe Mobile

Big Hit Entertainment has teamed with US livestreaming company Kiswe Mobile.

The Korean music giant behind BTS has signed a memorandum of understanding with Kiswe on a global partnership.

Utilising Big Hit’s global fan community platform Weverse, the collaboration will provide what is described as “one-stop service in the music industry”.

The strategic alliance aims to maximise synergies to deliver music fans around the world an improved online concert experience.

“Kiswe’s technology and Big Hit’s content and artist IP will work together in developing and customising new services that will enable fans to enjoy content in the most optimal way in the ever-changing concert ecosystem,” according to a statement.

Big Hit and Kiswe’s first collaborative project is multi-view livestreaming, which will be revealed at BTS’ fan meet Bang Bang Con The Live on June 14. During the livestream, fans will be able to choose their favourite angle from the six screens that will be available on the same display.

Kiswe possesses multi-view livestreaming technology that allows viewers to customise their own viewing experience of entertainment content and live sports, as well as cloud-based multi-channel convergence technology. Kiswe has so far offered viewers viewing experiences of NBA games and other global live events.

The strategic partnership between Big Hit and Kiswe aims for a more efficient method of content delivery targeting global fans.

Big Hit’s global CEO Lenzo Yoon said: “This MOU opens the possibility for diversified innovation in the global market by combining Big Hit’s contents and planning expertise with Kiswe’s technology.

“Big Hit’s philosophy puts our fans’ needs as the top priority. Maximising the synergy of our partnership, we will develop and provide services that our customers want.”

Kiswe’s CEO Mike Schabel said: “Kiswe’s relationship with Big Hit Entertainment expands our huge global sports and media footprint into the music sector and allows Kiswe and Big Hit to explore new ventures in the industry. We believe it will be the first of many innovations together.”