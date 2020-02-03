Big Sync Music expands into four new markets

Songtradr-owned Big Sync Music has expanded its services across Australia, New Zealand, France and Germany.

Headquartered in London, with teams in Los Angeles and New York and an APAC-focused team in Singapore, the full service, creative music licensing agency's is billed as the largest global music buyer of its kind – sourcing music for brands such as Johnnie Walker, Samsung, Amazon, Dove, Knorr, Magnum and AXE.

With Unilever as its anchor client, its new operations will be headed up by Michael Szumowski for Australia/New Zealand (Sydney); Pedro Anacker for Germany (Hamburg) and Nicolas Farcy for France (Paris).

Songtradr founder and CEO, Paul Wiltshire (pictured) said: “As brands produce more, highly targeted, data-driven content to engage with consumers on multiple platforms, music is playing an increasingly important role. Expanding into Australia, France and Germany will enable us to help brand, agencies and content creators meet their music needs from a cultural, creative and commercial perspective as well as opening up new opportunities for rights owners to reach new audiences.”

Big Sync Music was acquired by Songtradr in early 2019. Songtradr is a fully automated music licensing marketplace with over 400,000 artists and catalogues from 190-plus countries.