Billie Eilish and Finneas unveil Spotify HiFi

Spotify is entering the HD audio market.

Beginning later this year, Spotify Premium subscribers in select markets will be able to upgrade their sound quality to Spotify HiFi.

Spotify HiFi will deliver music in a CD-quality, lossless audio format to devices and Spotify Connect-enabled speakers.

Spotify now joins mass market rivals Amazon Music, Deezer and Tidal in offering a higher quality service.

Spotify HiFi was unveiled during the Spotify Stream On livestream, with an endorsement from Billie Eilish and her brother and collaborator Finneas.

“High quality audio means more info, there are things you will not hear if you don’t have a good sound system,” said Billie Eilish. “It’s really important just because we make music that [we] want to be heard in the way that it was made.”

“Anytime anyone really takes time to sit down with our music and listen to it in a really high quality way, it’s very exciting because I know they are hearing everything that we intended them to,” added Finneas O’Connell.

The DSP said high quality music streaming is consistently one of the most requested new features by users. Spotify HiFi will begin rolling out in select markets later this year.

Spotify also announced that the company will launch its service in 85 new markets, and roll out 36 new languages.

The expansion includes markets across Asia, Africa, Europe and Latin America/Caribbean. Combined, these markets include more than a billion people.

“Having more listeners on our platform creates more opportunities for artists and podcasters to make a living from their work,” said Alex Norstrom, Spotify chief freemium business officer. “And more creators means more audio content for our users to discover.

“This creates an essential flywheel between creators and listeners that is the foundation of our business — and in the end, it is what will propel the audio industry forward.”