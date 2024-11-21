Billie Eilish is Apple Music's Artist Of The Year for 2024

Billie Eilish has been named as Apple Music’s Artist Of The Year for 2024.

Following a second Academy Award win and two additional Grammy Awards for What Was I Made For?, Eilish released third album Hit Me Hard And Soft in May.

Upon release, the album made No.1 on Apple Music’s all-genre albums chart in 138 countries worldwide.

A performance of Birds Of A Feather at the Olympics closing ceremony drove her biggest day ever for Shazam volume.

Billie Eilish also linked up with Charli XCX for Guess, and is currently on the sold-out Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour.

As well as being nominated for seven more Grammy Awards this year – including Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year and Song Of The Year — Eilish has also become the first person to earn Apple Music Artist Of The Year honours twice, having won the inaugural award in 2019.

“From the moment we first heard Ocean Eyes nearly a decade ago, we’ve been fans and champions of Billie’s work,” said Rachel Newman, Apple Music’s senior director of content and editorial. “It’s always special when a young artist can connect with so many people so quickly. But what’s been truly remarkable about watching her evolve over the course of this last year isn’t just that her voice and artistry have continued to resonate so widely. It’s that she’s blossomed as bravely and honestly as she has – on her own terms, in her own way.”

“Since day one, Apple Music has supported my music and artistry, and I am both honoured and humbled to receive this recognition as Artist of the Year this many years into my career,” said Billie Eilish.

Eilish’s entire catalogue is available in Spatial Audio on Apple Music.

The streaming platform will release playlists as it reveals the songs and artists of 2024, in addition to editors’ favourite albums of the year.