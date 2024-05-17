Billie Eilish reconnects with SoundCloud on platform takeover for new album Hit Me Hard And Soft

Billie Eilish has gone back to her roots with SoundCloud for the release of new album Hit Me Hard And Soft.

With the arrival of Eilish’s hugely-anticipated third LP (May 17), the global superstar has reconnected with the streaming platform for a special takeover. Eilish uploaded her first track (Ocean Eyes) to SoundCloud in 2015.

To mark the release of the new album, all SoundCloud users will have full access to Hit Me Hard And Soft.

The SoundCloud takeover by Billie Eilish includes a ‘First Fans Spotlight’, where her earliest followers on the platform will be featured on an album landing page. Additionally, the selected fans will be provided with exclusive assets that can be displayed on their SoundCloud profile across social media.

Being able to celebrate Billie and recognise her SoundCloud superfans feels like a full circle moment Eliah Seton

A newly designed logo by Eilish is also part of her SoundCloud creative takeover here.

"Being able to celebrate Billie and recognise her SoundCloud superfans who have been there since day one feels like a full circle moment," said Eliah Seton, CEO of SoundCloud. "From 2015 when she first leaned into SoundCloud to share her music and connect with fans, to today's release of Hit Me Hard And Soft for those same fans and more… this is what it's all about – giving artists unparalleled access to connect and share through music."





