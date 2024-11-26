BIMM Music Institute launches AI music education initiative

BIMM Music Institute is spearheading an initiative to integrate artificial intelligence into music education.

Backed by £937,312 in funding from Innovate UK’s Bridge AI Grant, BIMM is partnering with six global AI innovators to ethically embed artificial intelligence into the creative arts learning experience.

This expansion builds on BIMM’s AI_Labs programme, which gives students access to cutting-edge AI tools and prepares them for a rapidly evolving music industry.

The university has more than 9,000 students at campuses across the UK, Ireland and Germany.

BIMM University vice-chancellor, David Jones-Owen, said: “This investment and our new partnerships place BIMM at the forefront of creative arts education. By embedding pioneering AI technologies into our curriculum, we are equipping our students with the expertise to lead in a music industry where creativity and technology increasingly intersect.”

AI is transforming the music industry at an unprecedented pace Warren Barkley

BIMM’s new AI partnerships include collaborations with music AI innovators including:

Voice-Swap – Specialists in AI-powered voice transformation

Musiio by SoundCloud – Experts in music analysis using AI

RoEx – Innovators in advanced audio mixing.

SoundLabs – Developers of voice transformation and translation technologies

Pixelynx – Building global music ecosystem combining AI, gaming and Web3

BIMM also works with DAACI, creators of an ethical AI music ecosystem, and law firm Lewis Silkin. They are addressing crucial challenges for the sector such as copyright, licensing, and ensuring fair compensation for creators.

While AI tools help reduce music production and mastering times, they can also raise complex ethical questions around music authorship and ownership.

Warren Barkley, AI expert and BIMM visiting professor, said: “AI is transforming the music industry at an unprecedented pace. Through these partnerships, BIMM is ensuring its students are not only learning about the latest technologies but are also shaping how they are ethically implemented in music creation.”