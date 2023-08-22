Blackpink to launch their first ever immersive Roblox experience

YG Plus has announced that global K-pop group Blackpink will be launching their first immersive Roblox experience, Blackpink The Palace, on August 25.

Inside The Palace, fans, or ‘Blinks’, will be able to meet, socialise, visit spaces designed around scenes from Blackpink’s music videos and explore content from the band – including digital fashion and signature choreography.

The Palace will also offer interactive experiences and challenges to its users. For example, fans will be able to take pictures with the band members’ avatars, purchase Blackpink’s outfits for their own avatars, practise dance moves, explore a throne room and earn in-experience currency to decorate and host Blackpink-themed parties. In the caverns below The Palace, users will also be able to pick up a hammer shaped like a Blackpink lightstick to smash crystals and gain more power to upgrade their in-experience items.

Built by the metaverse studio, Karta, Blackpink The Palace will also be updated with new content year-round.

To celebrate the launch of the immersive hub, fans who access the experience within 24 hours of its opening will receive a special badge that can be displayed on their Roblox profiles.

"We look forward to welcoming fans from all over the world to a beautiful virtual palace where they can party, connect, and experience everything Blackpink beyond the constraints of time and space," said Hyojung Lee, head of IPX Division at YG PLUS. “Fans will be surprised to see and have an opportunity to take selfies with avatars of all four members of Blackpink – Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa.”