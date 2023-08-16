Blackstar hires head of creative Dan Alani as new panel series launches

Blackstar Agency has appointed Dan Alani as head of creative.

Alani arrives from a previous role as senior producer at Able Media, where he worked on campaigns including Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Beyoncé, Arctic Monkeys and Sam Smith.

At Blackstar, he will oversee the agency's creative offering, working closely with the agency’s social, audience and marketing teams internationally. He will also lead Blackstar's creative studio.

Dan Alani said: "I am delighted to be joining the business at a really exciting time. I'm looking forward to the opportunity to establish Blackstar as a go-to destination for content and creative, bringing artists’ visions to as many eyes and ears as possible in ways that are truly exciting, engaging, and unique to our team at Blackstar."

Blackstar founder and managing director Olivia Hobbs said: "I’m beyond excited to be welcoming Dan, having crossed paths in our careers early on at Universal Music (shout out) and he brings with him 10 years of experience delivering creative campaigns for some of the world's biggest icons, so I am beyond excited to see him flourish in this role."

Dan brings with him 10 years of experience delivering creative campaigns for some of the world's biggest icons Olivia Hobbs, Blackstar Agency

Blackstar was founded in 2018 by Music Week Women In Music Award winner Hobbs and its clients include Cat Burns, Arlo Parks, Shania Twain, Gabriels, The Last Dinner Party, Interpol, Mitch Rowland, Kylie Minogue and more.

The agency has also announced the launch of a quarterly panel series, Blackstar Presents - Short Form Content Survival Skills, for September 14.

Hobbs said the event “will be an opportunity to meet the team who are at the frontline of content development & delivery it daily - crossed over with leading experts from associated platforms to take the pressure off of you and your teams”.

Attendees can sign up for a free ticket here. It is also possible to pay a donation towards Small Green Shoots.

Photo: Alice Veitch