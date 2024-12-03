Blinding Talent unveils music industry podcast series

Blinding Talent has launched its own music industry podcast series.

Established in the summer of 2020, Blinding Talent is a digital marketing and artist development company headed by founder and CEO Mark Adams.

Hosted by Adams, the new podcast is set to feature guests from the world of labels, management, production, songwriting, live and media.

"I've been in the music industry for over 20 years and worked with some powerful music brands including 4Music, Kiss, Kerrang!, Spotify, YouTube and Channel 4, not to mention the many A-list artists I've helped along the way,” said Mark Adams (pictured). “I'm incredibly proud to share that experience and knowledge and chat to some of my favourite, and frankly, awesome industry chums about where we were, where we are and where we're going in the world of music.”

The Blinding Talent Music Industry Podcast will see new episodes released monthly.

Episode one features former MTV presenter Vanessa Warwick, with forthcoming guests including Rich Castillo (head of A&R, Graduation), Nathan Philips (head of A&R, Nuclear Blast Records) and Jamie Osman (Real Life Management).

Audio is handled by experienced podcast producer Katie Baxter (JaaackMaates Happy Hour/Utopia Talks).

The Blinding Talent Music Industry Podcast is available through Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube, and will be supported across Blinding Talent’s social media platforms.