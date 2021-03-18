Blockchain-secured Eluvio Live streaming and ticketing platform launches

Eluvio has launched Eluvio Live, a new streaming and ticketing platform for concerts and premium exhibitions distributed directly from artists to their global audiences.

Built on the patented Eluvio Content Fabric, it is billed as the world’s first 4K video streaming and ticketing service with all content secured and sold via blockchain contracts, with no distribution or content management fees.

The launch was unveiled during this year’s virtual SXSW event.

The Content Fabric is the first blockchain-based scalable content distribution network for premium video. Launched in 2019 and used by media companies such as MGM Studios and Fox Networks, the platform was invented by a team led by Michelle Munson and Serban Simu, the multi-Emmy winning founders and inventors of Aspera, a pioneer in digital video transport technology that was acquired by IBM.

The Content Fabric platform was recently awarded the 2020 Engineering Excellence Award by the Hollywood Professional Association, the 2020 Best Use of Blockchain in Media Award by Cable and Satellite International and the IBC 2020 Best of Show Award from TV Technology.

Eluvio Live has now opened the Content Fabric’s technology to artists and publishers, allowing them to access owner-controlled content distribution directly to their fans, through highly customisable event sites and digital experiences.

Artists and publishers retain 100% ownership and rights to their content, backed by secure blockchain contracts to control authorised views and transactions. Eluvio charges no distribution or content management fees, but adds a small percentage on top of a ticket or merchandise/digital sale.

The platform provides high-quality, low-latency streaming to AppleTV, Roku, mobile and browser platforms, and built-in geo-fencing, dynamic personalisation, digital NFT (non-fungible token) creation and merchandising for concerts, performances, sporting events, movie screenings or premieres. Live content is automatically recorded and reusable on demand, and it can be refashioned and remonetised to support new events, creative collaborations, sponsorships, and availability windows.

Eluvio Live was created to address the fundamental shifts taking place right now across the music and entertainment industries Michelle Munson

“Eluvio Live was created to address the fundamental shifts taking place right now across the music and entertainment industries,” said Michelle Munson, CEO and co-founder of Eluvio (pictured). “Artists and publishers want to reach audiences anywhere in the world, in a way that gives them the highest levels of financial control, video quality, and customisation.

“The global shift towards streaming live events, necessitated by the pandemic, will become a permanent way to amplify in-person performances when they return, and the opportunity for artists to control their content destiny via blockchain technology has come together in a unique moment. Eluvio Live will enable these ‘multi-experiential’ viewing opportunities to reach beyond the confines of physical venues, and unlock the ability of artists and publishers to continually monetise their content.”

The initial series of major concerts on Eluvio Live will be filmed and produced by Paramax Films, which will provide the content into the Eluvio Live platform.

“Eluvio Live is the perfect complement to live production and filming companies like ours,” said Amos Rozenberg, CEO of Paramax Films. “Today’s artists and producers critically need a platform they can control, that is both high quality and scalable, and more versatile and profitable to distribute and monetize their performances, and Eluvio Live is a breakthrough on all of those fronts.”

