BMG settles licensing dispute with Roblox - will other music companies follow?

Roblox and BMG have announced a strategic agreement for the songs and recordings controlled by the music company to be used on the gaming platform.

The licensing deal follows the resolution of prior claims relating to the use of BMG repertoire.

The settlement with BMG follows a separate legal action filed by the NMPA on behalf of publishers and rights-holders, who are suing for $200 million.

“BMG’s artist-centric approach and boldness in bringing state-of-the art technology to help maximise their success is very much in line with Roblox’s focus on empowering our community of creators,” said Jon Vlassopulos, VP and global head of music, Roblox. “Our partnership with BMG will enable them to do what they do best; and that’s to empower incredible talent with new ways to reach and engage fans, and create innovative new commercial opportunities.”

Roblox is proving a powerful way to introduce new generations to music they love Christopher Ludwig

Christopher Ludwig, BMG VP global digital partnerships & strategy, said, “Roblox has transformed the gaming experience for millions and is proving a powerful way to introduce new generations to music they love. We are delighted to embrace the opportunities Roblox presents.”

Roblox has previously partnered with Warner Music artists including Ava Max, Royal Blood and Why Don’t We, as well as securing a high-profile in-game performance by Lil Nas X.

