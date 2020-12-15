BMI partners with ICE on European digital licensing

BMI is partnering with ICE to license portions of its repertoire to streaming services operating across Europe.

While much of BMI’s repertoire has been available on a multi-territorial basis to pan-European digital music services for many years, some works have still been licensed and administered on a territory-by-territory basis by local collection societies.

This new partnership on so-called reciprocal repertoire makes the remaining musical works available to pan-European digital service providers in one central hub through the ICE Core.

“BMI continues to applaud the invaluable work that the local CMOs perform every day for our songwriters, composers and music publishers, and we also appreciate the challenge that digital music services face in securing rights for their services across Europe,” said Ann Sweeney, SVP, international & global policy, BMI. “This new collaboration with ICE helps to meet that challenge by providing an efficient one-stop-shop to the European DSPs and supports our continued effort to serve BMI’s music creators when their creative works are performed digitally in Europe.”

The deal will open up the repertoire to platforms including TikTok and Triller, both of which have recently signed with ICE.

“We’re delighted to welcome BMI to the ICE Core,” said Ben McEwen, VP commercial, ICE. “At this time, it’s more critical than ever that rights-holders have the best online licensing representation, with the expertise and shared resources to really address the market on their behalf, and we believe that ICE can provide that for BMI.”

Thorsten Sauer, CEO, ICE, added: “We are grateful for the partnership with BMI and the opportunity to represent some of their songwriters, composers and music publishers. We are looking forward to support BMI and their members with ICE’s end-to-end services from copyright to processing and licensing. As ever, our response is working even harder for each and every rightsholder, big or small.”