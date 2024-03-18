BPI issues legal threat against voice cloning service Jammable

The BPI is coordinating legal steps, on behalf of its record company members, against an AI music cover versions service called Jammable (until recently called ‘Voicify’).

There are more than 3,000 ‘deepfake’ music voice models on Jammable. The BPI argues that the service is infringing the copyright in sound recordings on a significant scale.

The BPI has sent a legal letter threatening legal action.

Kiaron Whitehead, general counsel at the BPI, said: “Music is precious to us all, and the human artistry that creates it must be valued, protected and rewarded. But increasingly it is being threatened by deepfake AI companies who are taking copyright works without permission, building big businesses that enrich their founders and shareholders, while ripping off artists’ talent and hard work.

“The music industry has long embraced new technology to innovate and grow, but Voicify (now known as Jammable), and a growing number of others like them, are misusing AI technology by taking other people’s creativity without permission and making fake content. In so doing, they are endangering the future success of British musicians and their music.

“We, like all true music fans, believe that human artists must be supported, and we reserve our right to take action against any operation that infringes artists’ rights and damages their creative talent and prospects in this way.”

Music Week has requested a comment from Jammable.