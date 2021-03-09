BPI's Music & Tech Springboard Programme to offer AAA pass to the music industry for start-ups

Find out all about The Music & Tech Springboard Programme – BPI’s free Access All Areas pass to the music industry for start ups...

Words: Paul Stokes



From 45s to streaming, Moog to Marshall, music has always been open to innovators. Visionary artists have consistently pushed things forward since the first person hummed a tune, while in more recent times the music industry has embraced ever-changing, new ways of working.

The right tech start up then is as welcome as a hypnotic new riff or a chart-dominating beat, that is as long as it finds its way to the right place.

Just as labels and managers often specialise in particular genres or scenes, the music industry’s technical requirements depend on which bit you are dealing with. A major label and an indie publisher may both love the same tunes, but their requirements can be totally different.

One of the biggest advantages enjoyed by tech start ups is their lack of preconceptions. That unique, game-changing idea often occurs to people who are not stuck doing things the ‘same old way’ but enjoying that perspective can mean no contacts, or even a map, for navigating the industry’s networks.

The free Music & Tech Springboard Programme was created to close that gap. Launched by UK record label trade body the BPI in association with Music Ally – a knowledge company for the global music industry – the course exists to bring the tech and music closer together, offering a guide that will help connect the right new ideas with the right homes.

“The last decade has seen a radical shift in the way we make, discover and experience music, driven by innovation and partnerships between the worlds of music and technology," says BPI chief executive Geoff Taylor of the changing landscape that has inspired the programme.

“Britain's labels have been helping artists to build their audiences across the world on the big technology platforms from the streaming services to social networks. But innovation isn't just about the big tech companies, the teams at labels, whether major or independent, are just as keen to forge creative partnerships with new music tech start ups.”

To ensure these music and tech collaborations not only come about quickly but also to guide forward-thinking towards solutions for problems businesses will face tomorrow, Springboard has been designed to demystify the industry for anyone passionate about innovating in music. Whether that is existing start ups or larger tech companies who feel their knowledge and experience could make a difference, or the founders of new initiatives who have got that great idea but have yet to make the right connections, The Music & Tech Springboard Programme offers tech firms the chance to tune up.

Opening the door is a free series of eight videos (with more to come) that draw upon some of the music industry’s most experienced people to provide a guide to the issues it faces.

Calling on an array of high-level executives from record labels and distributors (Universal Music UK, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music UK, PIAS), Performing Rights Organisations (PPL, PRS), accelerators/incubators (Abbey Road Red, Marathon Artists Labs), law firms (Reed Smith), advisors (Lewis Silkin/ Eleven Advisory, Becky Brook Consulting) and tech start ups who have successfully made their mark in music (Melody VR, Landmrk, JAAK, ClicknClear), the course offers a unique framework for understanding everything from licensing to legal issues and beyond.

This illuminating resource for start ups, is also backed by the BPI’s free Springboard membership. Connecting tech firms with one of the most influential music industry bodies in the world, members benefit from market intelligence briefings and training courses, plus pitching and network events. Better still, in 2021 it is free to music tech companies that are either less than five-years-old or have no more than 20 employees. Applications from the UK and abroad are welcome, and more information can be obtained by emailing springboard@bpi.co.uk. Apply for the membership here.

In addition, firms meeting the criteria can also get a free six-month subscription to Music Ally’s information service, which includes a daily news bulletin and regular, deep-dive reports. All employees of qualifying start ups can sign up now.

So far, over 50 start ups have made the most of Springboard and are already enjoying these advantages.

After all, an Access All Areas pass is the one everyone wants at gigs, and with the Music & Tech Springboard Programme the BPI and Music Ally are giving tech start ups an AAA to the music industry… for free. Now that is an innovation.