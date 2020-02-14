BRIT Awards unveils TikTok partnership

The BRIT Awards 2020 has partnered with TikTok on an exclusive live stream of the BRITs’ red carpet.

The stream will include a red carpet performance by Lewis Capaldi on the day of the ceremony on Tuesday, February 18 at The O2 in London. Capaldi, who is also set to perform on the main TV show later that evening, will be the first artist to ever perform on the BRITs red carpet. Users will be able to watch the coverage on the official BRITs channel(TikTok).

In addition, TikTok will transmit key moments directly to London’s Piccadilly Circus digital screens from 5:30pm on the day.

Giuseppe De Cristofano, BPI director of digital said: “We are constantly looking to evolve our digital offering around the show and I’m extremely pleased that we have been able to agree this partnership with TikTok, which enables us to reach new audiences and music fans on the app. With the addition of the BRITs Red Carpet performance with Lewis Capaldi, BRITs fans will be closer than ever before to the king of TikTok.”

TikTok will also be launching the exclusive BRITs ‘Jump In’ sticker which TikTok creators @hollyh and @tessa.bear. TikTok users will also be able to create content using The BRITs 2020 *playlist, which includes tracks from nominees, or get inspired by 40 editions of The BRITs with the nostalgia playlist, featuring tracks from previous winners and performers from 1977 to 2019.

The link-up will serve as a complement to the ITV2 Red Carpet show, hosted by Alice Levine and Clara Amfo.

Rich Waterworth, TikTok’s general manager UK, said: “Every day, TikTok’s UK users create content with millions of songs - and so partnering with The BRITs, THE cultural moment for music in the U.K., for its landmark 40th show, was the natural thing for us to do. We’re proud of the way TikTok is palpably changing the way people consume music and to continue to bring the most exciting music content to our creative global community - the BRITs red carpet performance with Lewis Capaldi being a prime example of this.

"On TikTok, artists can reach listeners at lighting speed and build authentic fanbases - it’s a unique connection between artists and fans that we want even more artists and fans to benefit from - as well as the discovery opportunities TikTok brings for success off-platform. We see this BRITs partnership as one of the major milestones in a big education push we have for the UK music industry this year.”

It has also been confirmed that Billie Eilish will debut a live performance of the new James Bond theme, No Time To Die, at next week's awards ceremony, exclusively broadcast on ITV. She will be accompanied by her brother Finneas and special guests Hans Zimmer and Johnny Marr.

Other acts set to perform on the night include Celeste, Dave, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Lizzo, Mabel and Stormzy.