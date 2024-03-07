BRITs 2024 event digital content hits 50 million views

The BRIT Awards with Mastercard has revealed the engagement across BRITs social channels on the night and across the weekend.

The show was broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK and on YouTube for those outside of the UK from The O2 Arena in London on Saturday (March 2). The BRITs featured performances from Becky Hill & Chase & Status, Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding, Dua Lipa, Jungle, Kylie Minogue, Raye, Rema and Tate McRae.

Raye has seen a sales and streaming boost for her record six wins.

While the TV ratings hit a low for this year’s edition, averaging 2.5 million, BRITs organisers have highlighted the digital engagement.

More than 50 million views of event day content has been achieved across BRITs channels, with over half of this driven by Instagram, doubling the figures from 2023. The highest performing Instagram Reel was Bring Me The Horizon’s winners acceptance speech. Other high-performing Reels include Kylie Minogue’s red carpet entrance, Raye’s performance and the announcement of Miley Cyrus’ Flowers as the winner of International Song of the Year.

Exclusive to Instagram and Facebook as part of a partnership with Meta, The Red Carpet livestream presented by Layton Williams and Harriet Rose hit a million views within 48 hours of broadcast, more than double the number of 2023. Meta was this year’s official voting partner for the global public vote of the five genre awards via Instagram.

Music Declares Emergency’s No Music On A Dead Planet BRITs campaign reached over 350,000 social media users in the week of the awards.

The BRIT Awards 2024 was led by chair of the BRITs Committee, Damian Christian, MD and president of Promotions, Atlantic Records. The digital campaign was led by Sebastian Battista Simone, VP community & content, Warner Records & Parlophone, and BPI director of Digital Giuseppe De Cristofano, who jointly co-chaired The BRIT Awards 2024 Digital Committee, working with content agency SE: Creative.

Damian Christian said: "We've once again been very pleased with this year's engagement. The Saturday night show makes the ceremony feel that little bit more special as we take the week's primetime slot and connect with so many people tuning it at home. Our Digital committee, along with our partners at Meta, have done a brilliant job engaging a whole new, younger, audience through our social media channels, giving even more exposure to the incredible artists that were there on the night. The amount of positive social commentary this year's show created really highlights how culturally important the BRITs are to the UK."

Dr Jo Twist OBE, BPI CEO, said: “The BRIT Awards with Mastercard showcase the great artistry that runs through the diverse breadth and depth of British music, but it’s essential also that it continues to blaze a trail in developing new and innovative ways to engage with an audience that is constantly evolving. So it’s gratifying to see this year’s BRITs campaign and Saturday’s spectacular show have an immediate impact on many of the artists celebrated, not least Raye, who has seen a huge surge of interest in her acclaimed music, along with our BRITs social channels, which have seen a massive rise in engagement as they continue to extend their reach and interaction with younger fans.

“Our congratulations once again to all the brilliant nominees, winners and performers and our sincere thanks to all our valued partners and to everyone that made such a memorable night possible.”

Giuseppe De Cristofano, BPI director of digital, said: “I am delighted with the results from this year’s social campaign. We strive to bring young music fans closer to The BRITs and the artists they love by telling the stories born out of the Show across every platform. We continue to see remarkable growth in engagement across our socials especially across our Instagram Reels output straight after the Show. I must say a huge thank you to Josh Nicoll and the music label partnerships team at Meta for all of their support across the campaign as well as Sebastian Simone at Warner Records, my co-chair of the BRITs Digital Committee, for his strategic vision, passion and leadership on this year’s campaign and the entire team at SE: Creative Studio for their flawless execution.”

Sebastian Battista Simone, VP community & content, Warner Records & Parlophone, said: “It's brilliant to see the BRIT Awards continue to reach new audiences and create memories for music fans across the world. Thank you to BRITs digital committee co-chair, Giuseppe De Cristofano and the team at S:E Creative Studio for being such great collaborators. It's been a privilege to have played a part in this year’s BRITs campaign."

Josh Nicoll, music label partnerships, Meta, said: “Reels is all about entertainment and igniting connection, whether that is artist to fan or fan to fan, and it is the most powerful way of reaching an unconnected audience on Instagram. We are thrilled to see the impact this has had on an exceptional BRIT Awards. We have loved being able to help bring a new younger audience to the show this year and witnessing the impact that has had on every artist involved. Congratulations to the whole BRITs team on delivering such impressive results; they have been excellent partners to work with.”

PHOTO: John Marshall, JM Enternational