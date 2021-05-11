BRITs-nominated artists enjoy TikTok bounce

A host of BRIT-nominated artists have experienced a surge in TikTok engagement since this year's nominations were announced.

The 2021 BRIT Awards take place at The O2 in London tonight. According to TikTok, the 2021 nominees have collectively amassed more than 217 billion video views across 222 million video creations.

Dua Lipa continues to be the most popular UK artist and has seen a 519% growth in video views and 600% growth in video creations since her BRITs nomination. Other big movers include J Hus (up 411% in views and 499% in creations), Little Mix (46%/175%) and Young T & Bugsey (81%/40%) in the wake of their BRITs nods.

It has been a big year again for British music, and we're honoured so many of our homegrown artists are choosing TikTok to reach their fans Paul Hourican, TikTok

Paul Hourican, head of music operations UK for TikTok, said: "From all of us at TikTok, a big congratulations to each and every artist nominee in the 2021 BRIT Awards. The BRITs are always such a big moment on the music calendar, and this year, our community is throwing their support behind their favourite nominees by creating content with these much-loved sounds.

"It has been a big year again for British music, and we're honoured so many of our homegrown artists are choosing TikTok to reach their fans, share their talent and inspire our creative community."

The data is based on analysis for four weeks pre BRITs nominations and four weeks prior by UK TikTok users, averaged per category across nominees.

On average, Best Album nominees have seen a 155% increase, compared to Best British Female (+144%), Best British Male (+71%), Best British Group (+42%) and Breakthrough Artist (+25%).

In addition, artists nominated for International Female, including Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus, have together enjoyed almost half a million additional video creations and over 388 million views from UK fans in the four weeks after receiving the nomination.

Meanwhile, TikTok's #BRITsCovers challenge has garnered more than 18 million video views. Highlights have included Rick Astley covering Biffy Clyro's Many Of Horror, and Hozier performing his favourite Billie Eilish track.

By James Hanley