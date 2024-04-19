BRITs reports social media surge, performance views on Instagram Reels pass one billion

The BRIT Awards has released new data showing that artist performances from this year’s show racked up 1.1 billion views on Instagram Reels and over 12.2 million on YouTube in the 30 days after the event.

Music Week cover star Dua Lipa’s performance is the most watched on YouTube, with more than 3m views.

Red Carpet Livestream views were up 177% to 1.2m, while followers across all BRITs social channels has passed the 5m mark, rising by 132,000. The BRITs has also confirmed the return of its The Red Carpet Treatment podcast, with season three to get underway next week for an eight episode run.

Raye broke the record for the most wins at this year’s event, taking home six awards.

The event’s partnership with Meta saw growth on both Instagram and Facebook, with Instagram reach on the day of the show up 38% y-o-y, from 2.9m to 4.1m. The consolidated reach after 30 days is 12.4m. Tagged content on Instagram, meanwhile, has generated more than 30m views.

On Facebook, The BRITs published 82 posts that reached 6.9m feeds, up 130% on 2023, and hit 1.3m minutes viewed, a spike of 302%.

Over one billion views of BRITs content is staggering and is testament to an extremely well aligned partnership and well executed campaign Giuseppe De Cristofano, BPI

The BRITS digital campaign was led by Sebastian Battista Simone, VP community & content, Warner Records & Parlophone, and BPI director of digital Giuseppe De Cristofano, working with content agency SE: Creative.

Giuseppe De Cristofano said: “We’re always looking to bring music fans closer to the artists they love via the BRITs and the partnership with Meta, across the whole BRITs campaign has delivered spectacular engagement. Over one billion views of BRITs content is staggering and is testament to an extremely well aligned partnership and well executed campaign. We look forward to building on this success with Meta in future years.”

Sebastian Battista Simone added: “The results speak for themselves, with over one billion views on BRITs performance content, it’s an incredible, record breaking achievement and wouldn’t be possible without our partners at Meta.”

PHOTO: JMEnternational