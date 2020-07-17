Bruce Springsteen show to air on Radio 2

From Monday, July 20, BBC Radio 2 will return to its regular pre-Covid19 scheduling.

Sara Cox will be on air from 5-7pm, Jo Whiley at 7-9pm, Trevor Nelson from 10pm-midnight and weekday specialist music shows from 9-10pm.

Head of content commissioning, Helen Thomas, said: “I’d like to thank the Radio 2 presenters and production teams for their incredible work during the pandemic, but it’s now fantastic that next week we’ll be getting back to a more familiar schedule. I’d also say a huge thank you to the listeners for their company and support over these last few months - their positive feedback and wonderful messages to our shows has kept us all going.

“Our summer schedule has something for everyone, and I’m especially delighted that we’re able to introduce Bruce Springsteen: From My Home To Yours to the Radio 2 airwaves and BBC Sounds.”

Throughout lockdown Bruce Springsteen has presented his own show, E Street Radio, on SiriusXM in the US. Springsteen's show will air on Radio 2 (from midnight on July 25) and is available on BBC Sounds.

Coming up later this month, Levi Roots will play his Sound of Summer Reggae Playlist on July 25, featuring artists such as Bob Marley, Janet Kay and Blu Cantrell.

BBC Radio 2 will also be holding a Virtual Folk Festival presented by Mark Radcliffe on what would have been the weekend of 2020 Cambridge Folk Festival.

Other shows lined up include a The Keith Urban Playlist, Trevor Nelson’s Rhythm Nation, My Life In A Mix Tape, Sunday Night Is Music Night, Bob and Greg (celebrating the 50-year career of Bob Harris) and more.

PHOTO credit: Danny Clinch