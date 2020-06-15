Your site will load in 16 seconds
BTS break records with Bang Bang Con: The Live

June 15th 2020 at 8:52AM
BTS have broken records with Bang Bang Con: The Live.

The virtual concert was staged from Seoul by label Big Hit Entertainment in partnership with livestreaming solutions firm Kiswe Mobile.

According to Big Hit, the performance hits a peak of 756,000 live viewers in 107 countries – the equivalent of 15 stadium shows with a 50,000-capacity. It was the biggest audience for a paid virtual gig.

Big Hit said that Bang Bang Con: The Live also helped swell the BTS ARMY fan club by 10,000 members.

The performance, set in BTS’ virtual house, was streamed using six multi-view screens.

"Despite the difficulties the concert industry is going through due to Covid-19, BTS is being evaluated as opening new possibilities through its online concert," Big Hit said.

