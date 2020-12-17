BuzzMyVideos launches 1 x 100 x 1,000,000 campaign

BuzzMyVideos has launched the 1 x 100 x 1,000,000 campaign to support artists through the pandemic.

The London-based video content network, which "drives hyper-growth and new revenue" from YouTube, is aiming to support 100 artists in one month by generating revenue opportunities of €1 million (£890,000).

Launched in partnership with an Italian music magazine, the initiative has been designed to help artists gain access to services and know-how on YouTube, creating additional revenue streams by making their videos more discoverable and visible on the platform.

BuzzMyVideos’ CEO Paola Marinone said: “Digital and streaming have proven to be strong opportunities for artists, now more than ever, and we want them to leverage their catalogues to bring short and long-term value.

“It is an ambitious objective, but we have seen exponential growth and revenue from our clients multiple times, so we decided to open up this opportunity to the ecosystem and do our part in support of artists.”

The company was a finalist of this year's Midemlab competition for music tech start-ups at MIDEM's digital edition in June.