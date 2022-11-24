Catalogue dominates in Deezer's streaming round-up for 2022

Deezer is getting in ahead of Spotify for its end-of-year round-up.

Ahead of the Spotify Wrapped rundown, Deezer has launched its 2022 Rewind charts along with a channel on the platform to highlight the biggest artists and songs of the year.

Ed Sheeran led the Top 10 streaming artists in the UK in 2022, while his ÷ album was the biggest on the platform in his home market. Significantly, nine of the Top 10 albums qualify as catalogue titles as they are at least 18 months old.

Harry Styles is at No.2 - but for 2019’s Fine Line rather than this year’s Harry’s House. Adele’s 21, released in 2011, finished at No.5 ahead of 30 - the only non-catalogue title - at No.9. Sheeran’s 2014 LP x made No.6.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour - at No.4 in Deezer’s UK chart - is effectively a catalogue title as of this week.

In the Top 10 Tracks for the UK, a No.3 appearance by Kate Bush’s revived hit Running Up That Hill is perhaps to be expected. But The Beatles finished higher, at No.2, with In My Life.

Globally, Imagine Dragons emerged as Deezer’s most streamed act. The biggest track from 2022 internationally was Harry Styles’ As It Was, while Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti was the biggest album globally on the platform. Bad Bunny was crowned Apple Music’s Artist Of The Year.

Deezer users’ personal favourites will be revealed in #MyDeezerYear on November 29.

In its rundown of 2022, Deezer include the top songs identified with SongCatcher and its humming feature, as well as the top translated songs with Lyrics Translation.

Top 10 streaming artists in the UK

Ed Sheeran Eminem Taylor Swift Harry Styles Coldplay Adele The Weeknd Drake Imagine Dragons Queen

Artists to watch in 2023 (Deezer picks)

FLO

Ayra Starr

Oklou

Yune Pinku

SoFaygo

Top 10 artists with the biggest increase in streams in 2022 UK

Syncbat Rosa Linn Eyedress Florin Salam Frank Ocean Tai Verdes Drake Christina Aguilera Snight B YUNGBLUD



Top 10 Albums UK

÷ - Ed Sheeran Fine Line - Harry Styles After Hours - The Weeknd SOUR - Olivia Rodrigo 21 - Adele x - Ed Sheeran Night Visions - Imagine Dragons Unorthodox Jukebox - Bruno Mars 30 - Adele Future Nostalgia - Dua Lipa



Top Debut Album (Deezer Picks)

Nymph - Shygirl



Top 10 tracks UK

We Don’t Care About Bruno - Carolina Gaitán In My Life - Beatles Running Up That Hill - Kate Bush As It Was - Harry Styles Abcdefu - Gayle Surface Pressure - Jessica Darrow Shook Ones Pt II - Mobb Deep The Family Madrigal - Stephanie Beatriz Money For Nothing - Dire Straits Starlight - Dave



Top 5 genres UK

Pop Rock Electronic Hip Hop R&B



Top 5 identified songs on SongCatcher UK

Afraid To Feel — LF System Make Me Feel Good (feat. Jazzy) — Belters Only Where Are You Now — Lost Frequencies Where Did You Go? Jax Jones As It Was — Harry Styles



Top 5 identified songs by humming on SongCatcher UK

Bohemian Rhapsody — Queen Never Gonna Give You Up — Rick Astley Bad Habits — Ed Sheeran Can’t Help Falling In Love — Elvis Presley Those Eyes — New West



Top 5 translated songs (with Lyrics Translation) UK

Bam Bam (feat. Ed Sheeran) — Camila Cabello Last Last — Burna Boy My Universe — Coldplay Je Te Laisserai Des Mots — Patrick Watson My Ordinary Life — The Living Tombstone





