Celeste named YouTube Music's latest Artist On The Rise

YouTube Music has named Celeste as the next talent in its Artist On The Rise series.

The announcement follows the unveiling of this year’s John Lewis Christmas advert, for which Celeste was the first artist to write and perform an original song, A Little Love. YouTube premiered the music video for the track at 10am today (November 23).

Having started the year as BBC Music’s Sound of 2020, Celeste went on to win the BRITs Rising Star Award and performed at the ceremony in February.

It is rare that an artist like Celeste comes along Dan Chalmers, YouTube Music EMEA

Dan Chalmers, director of music for YouTube Music EMEA, said: “It is rare that an artist like Celeste comes along - a fantastic songwriter with innate star quality and a timeless voice that speaks to all generations. Celeste is a uniquely British talent with an uncompromising visual output that YouTube is able to amplify globally. We are thrilled to continue championing her and helping her connect with fans, ending what has been, in many ways, a difficult year, on a high note.”

In addition to releasing singles including Stop This Flame and I Can See The Change (co-written by Billie Eilish’s brother and producer Finneas O’Connell), Celeste featured on BBC Radio 1’s coronavirus relief cover of Foo Fighters’ Times Like These. In October she released Hear My Voice from the Netflix film The Trial Of The Chicago 7, which was co-written with Golden Globe-nominated composer Daniel Pemberton.

Celeste said: “I’m really honoured to be selected for YouTube's Artist On The Rise program. My videos are such an important part of my creative vision so to be able to feel supported by YouTube to create freely means a lot to me."

With 19 million YouTube channel views to date, Celeste has garnered over 6.5m views for the Stop This Flame video alone.