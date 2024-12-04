Central Cee and Charli XCX among domestic acts on YouTube UK rankings for 2024

YouTube has released its annual lists ranking the top songs people in the UK listened to and watched on the platform, as well as those used on YouTube Shorts creations.
The lists are generated by the YouTube Culture and Trends team using internal YouTube data.
The Top Shorts Songs list is based on in-country user-generated Shorts of songs that debuted in 2024 or saw significant year-on-year growth.
Charli XCX’s Apple, which trended for several weeks in the UK, made it to the list at No.8 (see below). Lay Bankz topped the Shorts Songs list with Tell Ur Girlfriend.
The Top Songs list is based on in-country views of songs on YouTube and YouTube Music that debuted in 2024 or saw significant year-on-year growth, including official music videos, lyric videos and art track videos (the track with album art).
Central Cee’s and Lil Baby’s Band4Band made it to the list at No.8 in the UK.
This year fans were crossing genres and embracing sounds from every corner of the world more than ever before
Lizzie Dickson
Benson Boone was No.1 on the Top Songs list with Beautiful Things, the official video for which has 405 million global views.
Lizzie Dickson, head of music, YouTube UK, said: "2024 has truly been the year of music without borders. Hyperpop exploded with Charli XCX while NSync proved the enduring power of nostalgia, and UK drill fused with Atlanta trap thanks to innovators Central Cee and Lil Baby. This year's charts prove it: this year fans were crossing genres and embracing sounds from every corner of the world more than ever before.”
Top Shorts Songs UK
Lay Bankz - Tell Ur Girlfriend
Odetari - Keep Up
Bobby Caldwell - What You Won't Do for Love
Joyful - Bounce (I Just Wanna Dance)
Prodbycpkshawn - Pop like this Pt. 2 (Slowed)
Scott Frenzel - Sugar High
Eternxlkz - Slay!
NSync - Bye Bye Bye
Charli XCX - Apple
Tommy Richman - Million Dollar Baby
Top Songs UK
Benson Boone - Beautiful Things
Teddy Swims - Lose Control (Live)
Noah Kahan - Stick Season
Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Eminem - Houdini
Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
Central Cee, Lil Baby - Band4Band
NewEra - Birds In The Sky
Artemas - I Like The Way You Kiss Me