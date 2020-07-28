Your site will load in 16 seconds
Black Culture hub a 'big moment' for Deezer

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Tuesday, Jul 28th 2020 at 12:48PM

Deezer has launched a Black Culture channel on its homepage, Music Week can reveal. It went live on Monday (July 27) and will celebrate black musicians that contribute to music and culture.

Junior Foster has taken charge as global editor for the channel, which he stressed will be cross-genre. Editors have curated playlists to celebrate both new and legendary tracks from black musicians, ranging from rock icon Jimi Hendrix to classical artist Alexis Ffrench.

“As you’d expect, there’s R&B and ...

