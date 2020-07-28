Deezer has launched a Black Culture channel on its homepage, Music Week can reveal. It went live on Monday (July 27) and will celebrate black musicians that contribute to music and culture.

Junior Foster has taken charge as global editor for the channel, which he stressed will be cross-genre. Editors have curated playlists to celebrate both new and legendary tracks from black musicians, ranging from rock icon Jimi Hendrix to classical artist Alexis Ffrench.

“As you’d expect, there’s R&B and ...