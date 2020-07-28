Deezer has launched a Black Culture channel on its homepage, Music Week can reveal. It went live on Monday (July 27) and will celebrate black musicians that contribute to music and culture.
Junior Foster has taken charge as global editor for the channel, which he stressed will be cross-genre. Editors have curated playlists to celebrate both new and legendary tracks from black musicians, ranging from rock icon Jimi Hendrix to classical artist Alexis Ffrench.
“As you’d expect, there’s R&B and ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now