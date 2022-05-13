Charli XCX enters Roblox metaverse in Samsung Superstar Galaxy

Charli XCX is appearing as an avatar in the Samsung Superstar Galaxy experience on Roblox.

For a limited time only, Roblox users can play in the Superstar Galaxy. Gamers are guided by virtual Z Filp3 devices with messages from Charli XCX to complete challenges, explore the galaxy and get tips on navigating the experience.

It all leads to the virtual concert finale on June 17, where the top users will take the stage and share the spotlight with Charli XCX. Fans can also watch replays of the performance all weekend long.

To earn star power and climb the in-game leaderboards for the opportunity to take part in the concert finale, users will need to complete challenges found around the Superstar Galaxy.

New content drops every Friday leading up to the performance, including Charli XCX songs to perform, new in-game zones and props to decorate users’ own stages. Gamers can also unlock items to customise their avatar.

“Roblox and Samsung feel like the perfect duo to extend the interaction I have with my fans,” said Charli XCX. “The partnership is one that will give my community the access and ability to experience me in ways they previously have not been able to, which is extremely exciting!”

“We’re always looking for opportunities to bring consumers new ways to interact with our Galaxy devices,” said Janet Lee, senior vice president of mobile experience at Samsung Electronics America. “As more than an online game, we’re offering fans a social experience that brings together creativity, music and entertainment in a way that’s unique for Samsung and Roblox.”

Samsung Superstar Galaxy is accessible in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom and other select countries worldwide.