Chopstix noodle bar launches music initiative for emerging UK talent

The Chopstix noodle bar has launched a new music initiative.

The Red Box Sessions features emerging artists from across the UK music industry. The sessions filmed on a compact set are currently on Chopstix’s Instagram and TikTok channels.

The initiative is in partnership with music agency WMA.

Each session features two songs, with artists presenting both an original song as well as a cover. Acts to have filmed sessions so far include The Flames Collective, Modernlove and Grace Davies, with more artists to be announced.

Haydn Williams, music & partnerships consultant for Chopstix, said: "At Chopstix we want to provide a platform for the finest emerging artists from a wide range of genres. The Sessions are a place for music lovers to discover fresh talent inside our iconic Red Box - and there’s so much more great music to come!"

Crystina Cinti, global Vice President at WMA, said: “It’s been incredibly exciting to work with Chopstix on the Red Box Sessions, which was born out of a genuine passion to champion artists and to give them a platform to showcase their music. We can’t wait to see the sessions grow and to work with more artists!”