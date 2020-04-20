Classic Dr Dre album The Chronic now available on all digital streaming services

Entertainment One has today (April 20) confirmed that Dr Dre’s classic 1992 album The Chronic is now available on all digital service providers, having previously been an Apple Music exclusive.

According to Official Charts Company data, The Chronic has sold 240,637 to date in the UK – a figure that notably only includes sales post 1994. Dr Dre’s follow-up, 2001, has sold 1,377,672 to date. His 2015 album Compton has shifted 137,534.

Speaking about the move, Chris Taylor, eOne’s global president, music & live, said: “Fans now have another reason to celebrate on what has become a national holiday, celebrating all things cannabis-related – where legally allowed and in moderation of course. Working with the Death Row catalogue is like working with the legendary recordings of Elvis, Chuck Berry and The Beatles. These historic artifacts should be heard by all music lovers and we are so happy Dr Dre has opened this door so everyone can experience the brilliance of this seminal work.”

To mark the occasion, Snoop Dogg – who was heavily featured on The Chronic – is hosting a livestream DJ Set and 'smoke-in' for all his fans around the world on global media platform MERRY JANE @merryjane in celebration of 4/20 at 4:20pm (PST).