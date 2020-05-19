Defected Records’ chief business officer James Kirkham says that livestreaming is set to be part of the label’s future.

Defected Virtual Festival launched on March 21 with a set from Ministry Of Sound in South London by Simon Dunmore, the label’s CEO and founder.

The weekly online festival has since reached more than 12 million viewers in 140 countries. Defected’s online community has grown by an average of 87,000 followers per week since March.

“The numbers are fantastic, which is ...