Defected Records’ chief business officer James Kirkham says that livestreaming is set to be part of the label’s future.
Defected Virtual Festival launched on March 21 with a set from Ministry Of Sound in South London by Simon Dunmore, the label’s CEO and founder.
The weekly online festival has since reached more than 12 million viewers in 140 countries. Defected’s online community has grown by an average of 87,000 followers per week since March.
“The numbers are fantastic, which is ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now