Coldplay premiere new single exclusively on TikTok as they confirm 2021 BRIT Awards performance

Coldplay have premiered their new single exclusively on TikTok.

The track, Higher Power, was available via the social media platform ahead of its full release on Friday (May 7).

The Max Martin-produced song was available on TikTok for 24 hours on Monday (May 3) before it could be heard anywhere else.

Additionally, Coldplay have confirmed they will perform live at this year's BRIT Awards.

The band, who join the likes of Arlo Parks, Dua Lipa, Griff, Headie One, Olivia Rodrigo, Rag’N’Bone Man and Pink at the ceremony, will perform afloat on a pontoon on the River Thames close to The O2.

The BRIT Awards will take place on May 11 and will be the first major indoor music event to welcome back a live audience.