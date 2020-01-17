Coldplay secure another entry in YouTube's Billion Views Club

There’s a brand new addition to YouTube’s illustrious Billion Views Club.

Today (January 17), Coldplay have secured their fourth entry in YouTube’s honour roll with Adventure Of A Lifetime.

The song was the lead single from Coldplay’s 2015 album, A Head Full Of Dreams – it has sold 1,375,805 copies to date in the UK according to Official Charts Company data.

Coldplay are currently at No.60 on YouTube's Global Top Artists chart, and No.42 on the UK Top Artists chart.

Their previous Billion Views Club entries were: The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This (Lyric) (1B in March 2018), Hymn For The Weekend (Official Video) (1B in September 2018) and Paradise (Official Video) (1B views in September 2018).

The songs join the likes of PSY’s Gangnam Style, Justin Bieber’s Baby and Adele’s Hello.

Coldplay’s 2019 album Everyday Life has sold 214,217 copies to date according to OCC data.