Collaborative platform Ampollo aims to open up new revenue streams for music industry

Following a period of beta testing, Ampollo is launching as a new platform that will allow artists, songwriters and producers to collaborate and network.

Ampollo was co-founded by CEO Yoram Ben-Israel, CMO Mark Alexiou and artist (Ekkah) and start-up specialist Rebekah Pennington, who will head up partnerships, growth and business development. The company will provide a range of user-friendly tools and engagement opportunities to creators working in music.

The company has already raised £2.3 million in early stage funding from a range of investors across the tech sector, including specialists in music, gaming, community, content and VR. It is in discussion with a number of major music companies about further funding partnerships and licensing deals.

Musicians and artists can utilise the platform’s proprietary studio tools to remix, create with others and unlock creator and audience rewards. Artists, labels and other rights-holders can also market and distribute music to fans in an immersive, gamified way, opening up new revenue streams for the wider music industry.

Some of the platform’s key features include stem separation (enabling easy remixing of tracks), video and audio recording, stackable audio and preset filters, customisable mixing desks and social media/audience engagement tools.

Ampollo can also assit producers with toplines, beats and collaboration opportunities, help songwriters and performers find session players and producer collaborations, and provide discovery opportunities for A&R professionals.

Ampollo’s core aim is to create new opportunities Yoram Ben-Israel

Ampollo has entered agreements and partnered on a range of initiatives with several music industry companies and organisations including BIMM, The Royal Academy, Studiospares and Pirate Studios, which will allow members and clients of those bodies to access the full range of services.

The company has also pledged to support the charitable work of Help Musicians with fundraising activity and donations.

The platform will formally launch in December. There are still opportunities for exclusive pre-launch invitations and interested parties can request an access code by emailing hi@ampollo.com.

Yoram Ben-Israel, co-founder and CEO, said: “Everyone deserves the chance to find aligned talent to collaborate with. Utilising emerging technologies enables the creative process to be accessible to everyone, not limited by their location or network. Ampollo’s core aim is to create new opportunities, find undiscovered talent, enable human connection with both collaborative partners and music fans, and to deliver access to new revenue streams in fun and engaging ways through intuitive tools and resources.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Mark Alexiou, Yoram Ben-Israel, Rebekah Pennington