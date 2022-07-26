Competition & Markets Authority proposes not to refer music streaming market to full investigation

Following a market study, the Competition & Markets Authority has found that streaming is working well for consumers.

The CMA launched its market study six months ago and has served notice that it is proposing not to refer the case to a full investigation into the streaming market.

The CMA began to look into the streaming market and power of labels following the DCMS Committee’s report into the economics of streaming, which called for fundamental reforms to boost remuneration for artists and songwriters.

However, label bodies such as the BPI suggested that regulation could impact the investment in artists at a time when UK labels are competing for international market share.

Geoff Taylor, BPI chief executive, said: “We welcome the CMA’s preliminary findings, which have concluded that the streaming market is competitive, providing artists with more ways to release their music, and fans with more choice and value than ever before. We and our many and varied record label members are focused on investing in British artists, building their global fanbases, and sustaining the continued success of British music. We will continue to engage with the CMA and government to help ensure that the streaming market works to the benefit of artists, songwriters, record companies and fans.”

AIM CEO Paul Pacifico said: “We welcome the CMA’s update report which reinforces what we know – that building success in music is hard – and underlines the need for organisations across music to work together to secure positive outcomes for the sector. Ultimately, AIM’s community of creative entrepreneurs want to be assured they are fighting a fair fight, and we will continue to work across industry and government to help ensure UK music remains world-leading.”

Sarah Cardell, interim chief executive of the CMA, said: "Streaming has transformed music. Technology is opening the door to many new artists to find an audience and music lovers can access a vast array of music, old and new, for prices that have fallen in real terms.

“But for many artists it is just as tough as it has always been, and many feel that they are not getting a fair deal. Our initial analysis shows that the outcomes for artists are not driven by issues to do with competition, such as sustained excessive profits.

“We are now keen to hear views on our initial findings which will help guide our thinking and inform our final report.”

The study found that there are 39 million monthly active users of streaming services.

“Our study has assessed the impact streaming has had on the music sector and whether competition is working well for consumers by delivering high-quality, innovative services for low prices,” said the report. “Although our primary focus is on consumers, we have also considered the position of songwriters and artists, to consider concerns raised by some stakeholders that the market is not serving creators’ interests sufficiently.”

The CMA said it would be concerned if the market changed in ways that could harm consumer interests: “For example, it would be concerned if innovation in the sector decreased, or if the balance of power changed and labels and streaming services began to make sustained and substantial excess profits.”

The CMA will share its analysis with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS), the IPO and the Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation (CDEI) to help inform their work examining whether artists’ rights can be strengthened for music streaming.

The CMA will continue to take representations for its study until a final decision early next year.