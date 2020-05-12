Covid-19 music industry update: OMD YouTube charity show, Kiss Ibiza Sounds station, Sentric Music Group fund...

Music Week is monitoring the impact of the Covid-19 spread around the globe on the biz.

The outbreak has already led to the cancellation of Glastonbury and hardship fund initiatives, as well as urgent calls to support grassroots venues.

To subscribe and never miss a music biz story, click here. Make sure you can access vital music biz information wherever you are by signing up for our digital edition here.

OMD raise £6,000 for charity from archive show

Last weekend saw over 30,000 OMD fans tune into YouTube to catch the airing of OMD: Live From Your Sofa, featuring an hour and a half of footage recorded from the band's headline show at Eventim Hammersmith Apollo, in November 2019.

The band also offered a pre-show meet and greet where 800 fans queued for a live chat with Andy McCluskey, a virtual merchandise desk that took in 2,000 orders, and a charity raffle which auctioned off rare signed items and test pressings, raising a total of £6,000.

OMD, together with their manager and label chose charities to donate to, with Marie Curie, Reach (Newark) and Hotels Joining Hands (Cambodia) all set to benefit from the funds raised.

The show has now been viewed over 115,000 times and you can check it out below.

Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets reschedules European shows

It has been revealed that Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets will be postponing the European leg of their upcoming tour, and moving the dates to kick off May 21, 2021 in Hamburg, Germany.

The tour will be the biggest the band have ever played to date across Europe, and will see them playing tracks from Pink Floyd's 1972 album Obscured By Clouds.

From May 21 to June 28, 2021, the band will play shows in Germany, France, Belgium Luxembourg, Russa, Italy and Croatia and many more.

Tickets already purchased are still valid, and more tickets are still available.

Sentric Music Group extends fund

Due to the difficulties faced by artists in the music industry at this time, indie publisher Sentric Music Group has extended it's Sentric Academy Fund which offers to help emerging artists.

The fund aims to help 12 artists each year by offering a £1,000 grant to aid work in the artist's writing, recording, touring or marketing, and this will now be doubled so that 24 artists may now benefit from this initiative.

Marc Jones, Varley and Junk Drawer have already benefitted from the fund with 21 places now available to artists over the remainder of 2020.

Submissions will be open until the end of July, and is open to new and also exisiting Sentric acts, with three artists being announced each month. Submissions will re-open in September to select the remaining acts.

“Supporting emerging artists has always been at the forefront of what we do here at Sentric and in this time of uncertainty where many acts are at risk of having their career trajectory stunted prematurely, the availability for early-career funding has taken on a renewed importance," said Sentric artist services manager, James Cherry.

"We launched the Academy fund to help bolster that availability and it felt only right for us to double the number of acts that we initially announced. In doing so, we hope to help some of our talented artists weather this storm and come out the other side stronger.”

Kiss radio announces bank holiday event

To celebrate the Spring bank holiday (May 25), Kiss radio has announced a line-up of acclaimed DJs for its Ibiza Sounds station, and arrives after the sucess of their 33-hour long event for #KISSFEST bringing listening figures up by 50%.

The new staion will be exclusively available on the Kiss Kube app, as part of its #KISSIBIZA event taking place from May 22-24. The acts set to take part include Craig David's TS5, deadmau5, Hannah Wants, James Hype, Martin Solveig, Roger Sanchez, Tiesto and more.

"Radio’s agility and resilience has come into its own during lockdown, and we want to continue to be there for our Kiss audience no matter what," said Kiss content director Rebecca Frank.

"With double the average streaming figures for Kiss Fest - our Easter ‘radio rave’ - we’re bringing our listeners more of what they love; massive anthems, the hottest DJs and a feeling of everyone coming together.



“This time we’re all about the 360 party experience, tapping into our audience’s love of mobile and social to deliver an even more galvanising moment. The fun soundscape station will transport listeners to warmer climes, while the live stream of the iconic Ibiza sunset will bring deliver shared experience for them and their friends.”

YouTube Eurovision celebration

As part of YouTube’s #StayHome #WithMe campaign, a number of YouTube creators and Eurovision super fans have joined forces on new original content series, Eurovision Song Celebration 2020.

The two-part online series is set to premiere exclusively on the Eurovision Song Contest's YouTube Channel on Tuesday (May 12) at 8pm BST, followed by the second show on Thursday, May 14 at 8pm BST.

In response to the cancellation of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam due to Covid-19, the two specials will feature all 41 songs from Eurovision 2020 artists, as well as content from YouTube creators including reaction videos and interviews with artists. It is a YouTube production in partnership with the European Broadcasting Union. The BBC is staging a televised celebration on Saturday (May 16), when the contest had been scheduled to take place.

Heavy Music Awards

The Heavy Music Awards has announced details of a charity fundraiser in aid of the Music Venue Trust's #SaveOurVenues campaign, in partnership with Moshhh. To help raise funds for music venues facing closure due to the ongoing global pandemic, the HMAs and Moshhh will be donating 100% of the profits from the sale of exclusive In Music We Trust embroidered t-shirts and beanies to the #SaveOurVenues campaign. You can find details here.

ISM

The ISM has written to the chancellor Rishi Sunak calling for the extension of the financial packages in place for workers, to prevent the music sector from collapse. This follows reports that the Government is considering bringing the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme and the Self-employed Income Scheme to a close in July. In addition to an extension to the financial support schemes in place for workers, the ISM has also called for the Government to intervene and provide robust, sector-specific financial support for the music and wider creative industries – similar to the €50 billion programme in Germany. You can read ISM chief executive Deborah Annetts' statement below:

"We are extremely grateful for the financial support packages introduced by the Government which have provided some level of security for the music sector during this difficult time. However, it is clear that the sector is at risk of collapse without significant action from the Government.

The reality is that until mass gatherings are reintroduced, which is likely to be the last stage of lockdown easing, the music sector cannot return to work. And when normal activities resume, it is uncertain that audiences will feel confident returning to live events and venues. We are therefore calling for the Government to extend the financial support schemes for music and other creative workers until social distancing measures are no longer enforced and mass gatherings are permitted. Without the continuation of these schemes, the music sector cannot survive.

However, if the Governments is committed to protecting the music and wider creative sector from financial ruin, an urgent sector-specific package of financial support - like the €50 billion programme introduced in Germany - is desperately needed.

Without an intervention of this sort, there is a huge risk that there may be no cultural sector left when this crisis is over."

CAREs Act

Leading music and film organisations have sent a new letter to leaders of Congress highlighting the ways implementation of the CARES Act has fallen short in assisting workers in need in the entertainment community.

In a joint statement, the organisations said: “While we appreciate the efforts of lawmakers to meet the challenges of this pandemic, we need to ensure that our community is getting the aid they need to survive. Musicians are struggling to access the basic financial resources available due to conflicting and burdensome requirements in relief programs. Simply, there is a hole in this safety net that Congress must fix in the next version of the CARES Act.”

The organizations who signed include the Artist Rights Alliance (ARA), American Association of Independent Music (A2IM), American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP), Broadcast Music Inc. (BMI), the Future of Music Coalition, Global Music Rights (GMR), the Music Artists Coalition (MAC), the Music Business Association, National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA), Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI), the Recording Academy, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), the Screen Actors Guild-the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), the Society of European Stage Authors and Composers (SESAC), the Songwriters Guild of America, the Songwriters of North America (SONA), SoundExchange and many more.

Live Nation revenues hit

Live Nation has revealed that its Q1 earnings were down 20% year-on-year due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The figures covered the period to the end of March, which included only a couple of weeks of cancelled gigs in the US and UK. Nonetheless, the company said it continued to have "full confidence in the long-term supply and demand dynamics of the live concerts industry".

Lockdown exit plan revealed

Boris Johnson announced his plan for the UK to begin its exit from lockdown last night (May 10), but his address contained little of substance for the music industry. While the Prime Minister did announce some minor lifting of restrictions, it won't be until June 1 that music retail has a realistic chance of reopening, and then only if conditions are met. The prospect of live music returning is even more remote; while Johnson did say some hospitality businesses may be able to reopen from July 1, again subject to conditions, it seems unlikely that concert venues will be first on the list. More details of the plan are expected to emerge on Monday (May 11).

Ty RIP

Acclaimed British rapper Ben Chijioke, known as Ty, has died aged just 47 after contracting coronavirus. The rapper was nominated for the Mercury Prize in 2004 for his album Upwards. Many from the UK scene paid tribute to the star, with DJ Charlie Sloth acclaiming him as "a role model and a true foundation to UK rap".

Carnival off

Notting Hill Carnival has been cancelled for the first time in its 50-plus year history. The West London celebration, which features live appearances alongside sound systems, has been held every year on the August Bank Holiday weekend since 1966. Organisers said calling the event off was "the only safe option" in light of the pandemic. Spain's Sónar Barcelona and Sónar+D congress have also been pushed back to June next year.

Dame Evelyn Glennie CH, DBE apponted as Help Musicians' President

It has been announced today the Dame Evelyn Glennie CH, DBE has been appointed to a new role at Help Musicians as its president.

Dame Evelyn arrives as the third president in the charity's history since it begun 99 years ago, and will be the first women to hold the role after Sir Edward Elgar and Sir Peter Maxwell Davies.

Dame Evelyn said: “It is a great pleasure for me to accept the position of Presidency of Help Musicians. The incredibly important all-encompassing role Help Musicians have within the music industry is immense, whether through their cutting-edge research or their immediate call to action in drastic times as we are presently experiencing.

"I’m looking forward to participating with the incredibly dedicated team in an exciting journey where the aims and ambitions are all about listening, making a difference, empowerment and allowing people to have a voice. Help Musicians has such an exciting landscape and it is wonderful that the immense history and what lies ahead can be celebrated during the all-important landmark of the Centenary celebrations in 2021.”

Tom Grennan releases lockdown music video

As original plans made for the music video for hs new single Oh Please came to a halt under lockdown, Tom Grennan took matters into his own hands filming it instead at his East London home.

The video features Grennan singing along to his new single against a London skyline, and edited in warped and hazy filters for his DIY video.

Speaking on the track, Grennan said: "When writing Oh Please I was listening to a lot of Curtis Mayfield, Nas, Kendrick, and of course Amy Winehouse, and I wanted to channel this through the song. The opening transports me back to visiting America, crossing the Brooklyn bridge for the first time and seeing Manhattan. It really hit me at that moment that anything was possible, and I saw things clearer than ever before.

"I felt euphoric and excited for the future, a chapter closed and a beautiful new beginning ahead. It changed my mindset towards relationships, to focus my energy on learning from them rather than going into a darker, angry place. ‘Oh Please’ is about learning from relationships. It’s about staying strong and making the right decisions with respect and grace.”

Check it out here.

The 1975 cancel Finsbury Park show, announce covers festival

The 1975 have lined up a group of acts including Phoebe Bridgers, Beabadoobee and Rina Sawayama to cover their songs as part of a digital festival. The event kicks off tomorrow at 4pm with Heather Baron-Gracie performing a rendition of Sex, concluding with Sawayama at 10pm. Performances are available via The Face Magazine’s social channels. However, the band have had to cancel their July 11 Finsbury Park show, due to the coronavirus crisis. They are now hoping to do a similar show in 2021.

Help Musicians reveals latest Do It Differently donations

Help Musicians has announced details grants to 41 music creators as part of the Covid-19 round of its Do It Differently Fund. Launched in 2018, the project is designed to help meet a range of musicians’ needs and the latest edition focuses on those who have had to adapt their process due to the coronavirus.

Help Musicians programme director Claire Gevaux said: “We received a huge number of applications to this round of Do It Differently, demonstrating some real creative adaptability amongst the UK’s musical community. However, we do understand that the current lockdown situation may not offer the right environment for creative inspiration for everyone and we’d like to reassure musicians that we will have other opportunities to consider in the months ahead.”

Lovebox releases T-shirt to raise funds for the NHS

Lovebox festival has released a specially designed T-shirt to raise funds for the NHS. Chosen by fans and designed by Studio Moross, the shirts are available for purchase here for £25. “This is a way for us and our amazing fans to help do some good and spread the Lovebox message of love and unity for the NHS, helping raise money for those most important to us and fighting the virus on the front line,” said the event’s marketing director, James Pyrah.

Crack Magazine welcomes support during coronavirus

Independent Bristol-based music magazine Crack has welcomed the response to its Supporters package, as it continues to navigate lockdown. Available for free in various shops, bars and venues across the UK, Europe and New York, the title is currently unable to print owing to venue closures and event cancellations. Its Supporters scheme offers readers exclusive access to online content as well as various extras.

Director and co-founder Tom Frost said: “The last six weeks have been among the most challenging for almost everyone in the publishing sector, and certainly the toughest since Crack Magazine started 10 years ago. The reaction to our Supporters membership left us truly humbled by the community around us. As a result of amazing artists generously donating prints, other publications supporting our cause, and, most importantly, readers who’ve spent money on our new digital issue, we are feeling optimistic about our future as a publisher and a business.”

Primordial Radio to stage Lockdown All Dayer

Skindred, Phil Demmel, Devilskin and Tesseract are among the artists due to play Primordial Radio’s All Dayer this Saturday (May 9). Live shows, takeovers, tutorials, interviews and more will air on the Primordial website and social channels. The full line-up is available here and donations are encouraged to raise funds for NHS Charities Together. The station’s music director Pete Bailey said: “We wanted to play our role to support the NHS as much as we possibly can and look forward to seeing you all virtually on Saturday 9th May.”

IIMF launches virtual classical music festival

Investec International Music Festival (IIMF) has revealed details of a new Virtual Festival, set to launch tomorrow (May 7). Over three days, broadcaster and musician, Sandy Burnett leads a programme of films, playlists and more. The IIMF’s 2020 concert series was due to take place from May 7-16, but has been cancelled due to the pandemic. Works by Elgar, Beethoven, Mozart and more are all set to feature, as well as a message from IIMF artistic director Wu Qian.

Wireless Festival cancelled

Organisers of Wireless Festival have confirmed this year's event is no longer taking place due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Live Nation-promoted event had been set for London's Finsbury Park from July 3-5.

"We’ve been closely monitoring this unprecedented situation, and it’s become clear that cancelling is unavoidable," said a statement. "Our heart goes out to the artists and fans who were looking forward to Wireless Festival. We’re in this together and we thank you all for your support."

The festival will return next year from July 2-4, subject to contract, while a virtual edition of the event is in the works.

West End extends shutdown

London’s West End has extended its period for cancellations to at least June 28.

The Society Of London Theatres confirmed the move, and pointed out that if further cancellations are necessary they will continue to be announced on a rolling basis.

Different theatres and productions are likely to reopen at different times.

“We are grateful to customers for the patience they are showing during this challenging time for our industry,” said a statement. “With 300,000 people visiting West End theatres in a normal week, it’s a major undertaking to process refunds, exchanges and credit notes, particularly when many staff are working remotely. Please rest assured that we are all working as quickly as we can and we appreciate the on-going support of our audiences.”

Homeschool adds 70 acts

After announcing over 100 names as a part of its first announcement, Homeschool festival has now unveiled 70 new artists for the May bank holiday weekend (May 8-10) livestream.

New additions include The Amazons, Circa Waves, Semrs, Mxmtoom, L Devine, Boston Manor, Milk Teeth and Whenyoung. They join artists on the line-up including Tom Grennan, Grouplove, Bloxx, The Xcerts, Bad Sounds, Ider, The Sherlocks, Tim Burgess and Alfie Templeman.

Homeschool will also be encouraging donations to the NHS Charities Together Covid-19 Urgent Appeal throughout the weekend on homeschoolfest.com.

Katherine Jenkins to play empty Albert Hall

For the first time in its 150-year history, the Royal Albert Hall will play host to a concert behind closed doors. The performance by Katherine Jenkins will mark the VE Day 75th anniversary on this week’s bank holiday, May 8.

The 30-minute concert will be streamed to audiences around the world via YouTube at 6pm BST and is the first performance of the #RoyalAlbertHome series to come from the Hall itself. It follows on from Jenkins’ home lockdown concerts, which have amassed over 2 million streams to date.

The event is in support of the Royal Albert Hall’s fundraising appeal and SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity’s Emergency Response Fund. It can also be viewed via the Albert Hall website.

TikTok livestream

TikTok is hosting Happy At Home: OneCommunity Live, a TikTok livestream series featuring creators and celebrities to raise awareness and donations for various organizations across healthcare, entertainment, and food who are helping those deeply impacted by Covid-19.

During the livestreams, the #MusicMatters hashtag will have support from Camila Cabello, Howie Mandel and Kristin Chenoweth as they support the creative community through MusiCares and The Actors Fund.

TikTok will also match user donations raised through the app’s newly released Donation Stickers to May 27.

Dave Greenfield

The Stranglers’ keyboard player Dave Greenfield has died aged 71, after contracting coronavirus. The full story is here.

Cheltenham Jazz Festival

Cheltenham Jazz Festival will go ahead as a virtual one-day festival to be streamed for free on May 9 via Cheltenham Festivals You Tube Channel.

Cheltenham Jazz Festival @ Home will feature some of the acts set to perform at this year’s festival, including Imelda May, Nitin Sawhney and Jamie Cullum.

Nozstock festival

The 22nd edition of Nozstock set for this summer is being postponed to July 2021.

Two acts for this year have already confirmed they will be performing next year: Sister Sledge and Andy C.

Festival organiser Noz said: “We are absolutely gutted that it’s come to this, but the safety of all our attendees, our crew, traders and performers is the most important thing by far. At the start of this outbreak we were confident we would be able to go ahead, but as the situation has developed each day it has come to the point where we feel postponing to 2021 is now the right decision. We hope to see everyone back at the farm next year for a right old party, and send our love out to all of our artists, crew, traders and everyone involved with the festival.”