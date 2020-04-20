Covid-19 music industry update: PRS Lckdwn livestream, Spinnup series for emerging acts, JLS' NHS gig

PRS For Music launches event in aid of songwriters

PRS For Music is staging a virtual event, PRS Presents Lckdwn, which will celebrate music creators during the Covid-19 pandemic.

From noon on Friday, April 24, artist from the UK and beyond will come together for the event here staged in aid of the PRS Emergency Relief Fund, which was launched to help songwriters and composers facing significant financial hardship as a result of the coronavirus.

Black Futures, Joy Crookes, Katie Melua, KT Tunstall, Linda Perry, Nadia Rose and Nitin Sawhney are among the line-up of music creators who will perform from their homes.

Andrea C. Martin, CEO, PRS for Music, said: “We have seen first-hand the difference the PRS Emergency Relief Fund has made and I would like to sincerely thank everyone who has donated so far. PRS Presents Lckdwn is a way for us to collectively celebrate music creators, to support our industry as a united community and to champion the music lifting spirits and getting us all through this challenging time.”

Livestream for emerging acts via UMG’s Spinnup

Lockdown With Spinnup has launched to give new and emerging acts a livestreaming opportunity during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Launched on April 20, the series via the UMG-owned platform will introduce new artists each and every weekday. As well as interviews at 1pm on IGTV by tastemaker Jamz Supernova (BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra), acts will launch into live performances at 5pm presented by Jess Iszatt (BBC Introducing London).

The first run of acts includes Joy Anonymous, Maya Law, Jimothy Lacoste and Mei.

Spinnup manager Harrison Seward said: “This period of lockdown is particularly challenging for the new artist community who traditionally rely on performing live to showcase their work and build their audience. At Spinnup, we are committed to helping artists across the world develop their talent and so it was a natural progression for us to create an online stage for some of the most exciting unsigned talent to play on.”

JLS’ NHS gig

JLS have announced a free matinee concert for all NHS frontline staff and hospital workers set to take place on Saturday, November 28 at Birmingham Resorts World Arena.

The reformed group have announced the additional matinee NHS free show during their Beat Again comeback tour. The one-off gig will be centred around celebrating and honouring the efforts made by the UK’s NHS frontline staff and primary care workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking on behalf of the whole band, JB said “We can never be too grateful for the NHS. The privilege of free healthcare from professionals who have studied for many years to obtain the knowledge and skills to keep us healthy cannot be underestimated; and not just in the face of adverse times as we are facing now. With multiple close friends who are doctors in the NHS and my Mum who has worked as part of the NHS for over 25 years, it’s incredibly important for us to give back to our health heroes”.

Those eligible for tickets will be all NHS frontline staff that work within NHS hospitals across the United Kingdom.

BBC One World: Together At Home ratings peak at 6m

TV ratings for the BBC One broadcast of One World: Together At Home peaked at six million.

