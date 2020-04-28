Covid-19 music industry update: Save Loud And Quiet magazine campaign, Jazz FM Awards postponed, PRS Emergency Fund

Music Week is monitoring the impact of the Covid-19 spread around the globe on the biz.

The outbreak has already led to the cancellation of Glastonbury and more recently TRNSMT, as well as urgent calls to support grassroots venues.

Loud And Quiet Magazine

The team at Loud And Quiet magazine have issued a statement explaining that the title is at risk of closing down and has come up with a new subscriber package in order to help it survive. You can read it in full below:

"Dear readers,

Since the COVID-19 crisis hit we’ve been trying to work out how to keep Loud And Quiet going. Or, should I say, if we can keep it going.

Most recently, you may have noticed that this month’s edition of the magazine was not published as planned. In the current climate, it’s probably no surprise. For one, all of the stores and venues we stock in remain closed, their businesses suffering as much as anyone else’s. But there’s long been a bigger problem that we’ve faced – our dependency on advertising to fund everything we do, from the mag to the site to the podcasts. Needless to say, with the cancellations of festivals and live shows, the delay of record releases, and general uncertainty across the board, our advertisers (and therefore our revenue stream) disappeared overnight as soon as the lockdown kicked in in March.

We knew this was going to happen, just as we’ve known for the last 15 years how vulnerable our position is in making a print magazine that we’ve always given away for free.

For a long time (until 2018, in fact) we felt too embarrassed to ask our readers for help. Since we have, many of you have responded by subscribing to the magazine, for which we are extremely grateful. But the truth is that we need more of our readers to sign up, to be able to break away from an unsustainable model where we’re banking on advertisers each month and undervaluing our work. This is especially going to be important once the pandemic is over, as many companies will have even less to spend on advertising than before.

Of course, we’re not the only ones in real trouble within the music industry. From venues and promoters who feel like they can’t put a ticket price on the door anymore, to artists playing for low fees and battling with streaming services, it’s all felt like it’s been hanging by a thread for years. Hopefully, one of the positives to come out of coronavirus (within society as a whole, but especially within the arts) will be a reset in what we consider a fair price for the things we love.

So below is what we’ve come up with as a new subscriber package. It really is our only chance of survival.

If enough people sign up, Loud And Quiet will continue from August. If not, our issue released last month will be our final edition and we will close down.

If you are a reader/listener who enjoys what we do, and if you can afford it, now is your chance to save us.

Thank you for reading and supporting independent music journalism. Underground media and culture can survive COVID-19 if enough of us really want it to.”

Jazz FM Awards

The Jazz FM Awards ceremony has been postponed until the autumn. The event was originally scheduled to take place at Shoreditch Town Hall next month.

Speaking about the decision, Jazz FM content director Nick Pitts said: “Having consulted with the wider Jazz FM Awards team and our sponsors, we have made this tough but correct decision to postpone the ceremony slated for 27th May at the Shoreditch Town Hall. We wish this were not the case but it would be irresponsible to not put the safety of all our guests, performers, staff, sponsors and partners above all else. We’ll be moving the event to later in the year, when we and the jazz community are able to safely gather in one space to hand out the Awards and celebrate in the usual style. I would like to take this moment to thank our key partners and sponsors – Serious, PPL, PRS for Music, Mishcon de Reya, Arqiva, Cambridge Audio, British Airways, Oanda and Shoreditch Town Hall – for agreeing to continue to support the Jazz FM Awards over this longer period of time, and the Awards team and I are looking forward to creating a new event later in the year to celebrate all that is good about jazz, soul and blues when it is safe to do so.”

PRS Emergency Relief Fund raises over £2.1m

PRS for Music has announced that the PRS Emergency Relief Fund has raised over £2.1m to help its members severely financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Since its launch in March, the PRS Emergency Relief Fund, formed in collaboration with PRS for Music’s charity partners PRS Foundation and PRS Members’ Fund, has helped over 3,000 songwriters and composers, with more than £1.2m paid out so far.

To further fundraising efforts and raise awareness of the PRS Emergency Relief Fund, PRS Presents Lckdwn, a 24-hour virtual gig featuring over 50 artists took place online on April 24. Viewers from more than 60 countries tuned in to see the likes of Tom Walker, Big Narstie, Alfie Boe, Nadia Rose, Joy Crookes, Katie Melua, Nitin Sawhney, Roachford,

Linda Perry, Black Futures, KT Tunstall, DJ SKT, Oscar Jerome, Yizzy, Tim Wheeler and Shadow Child perform.

Andrea C Martin, CEO, PRS for Music (pictured), said: “We have seen first-hand the difference the PRS Emergency Relief Fund has made and I would like to sincerely thank everyone who has donated so far. Our members are under threat as many parts of the music scene grind to a halt. They need to eat, support their families and pay rent – without industry support the future is challenging during this terrible time. Together we can get through this.”

John Logan, general secretary, PRS Members' Fund, said: “It has been inspiring to see so many people in our industry and beyond getting behind the PRS Emergency Relief Fund. The PRS Members’ Fund has provided support to songwriters and composers for over 80 years and we’re proud that we can continue to do so throughout this incredibly trying time for all.”

Iconic Amoeba Music store won’t re-open

Amoeba Music has announced that the Covid-19 pandemic has forced the closure of its iconic Hollywood location at Sunset Boulevard.

In a statement, the company said: “With no reasonably foreseeable opportunity to re-open in our current location, we are instead focusing on hopefully opening in the [autumn] in our previously announced new home at 6200 Hollywood Blvd. This situation has been forced on all of us, and we feel this decision is the most responsible and practical one.



“This is heartbreaking for us. We never envisioned not being able to give the store the send-off it deserves, to give you all a chance to say goodbye. We had so many events planned to celebrate our history at 6400 Sunset! But we are facing too many mitigating circumstances that simply won't allow for it.”

Canvasback Music’s Dylan cover to show Covid-19 solidarity

Canvasback Music, Atlantic Records, Parlophone, Transgressive Records and Infectious Music recording artists have come together for a performance of Bob Dylan’s Shelter From The Storm. The cover is streaming now on Atlantic Records’ official YouTube channel.

Based on an idea conceived in the early days of the Coronavirus pandemic, Canvasback-signed acts in the US including Alt-J, Grouplove, Jealous Of The Birds, Briston Maroney, Benjamin Scheuer and Sofia D’Angelo joined forces to record their performances from around the world, with the aim to show solidarity with fellow musicians, crews and fans affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The cover is intended to inspire hope, as well as encourage support for the MusiCares Covid-19 Relief Fund and Help Musicians UK.

Alt-J said: “We are really happy to be involved in this project. It's lovely to get to play music with musicians on the same label as us; some of whom we know, some of whom we don't. It was a new challenge recording this at home separately, even separately from each other, but we think the result is lovely and we hope that it brings a smile to people's faces at this tricky time. Lots of love."

Sofar Sounds’ online listening room

Sofar Sounds has launched an online ‘listening room’ to help support independent artists uniquely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The online space was created after the company – which stages around 10,000 intimate concerts a year, across 400 cities – was forced to suspend all its shows, directly impacting more than 2,000 musicians.

The listening room features livestream performances and video premieres, as well as conversations with musicians.

Sofar Sounds has also pledged financial support, promising to pay its artists for cancelled gigs while launching a Global Artists Fund, with the initial goal of raising $250,000.

“Our whole focus right now is on how we can support artists and give them a broader stage to engage with an audience and with each other,” said Sofar Sounds CEO Jim Lucchese.

The National debut concert film

The National have debuted a concert film during their weekly An Exciting Communal Event series, which airs at 10pm BST every Monday via YouTube Live.

The National - Guilty Party: Basilica Hudson was captured in July 2017 as part of the launch of the band’s album campaign for Sleep Well Beast.

The series aims to drive donations to The National road crew financial relief cause. The band’s profits from their webstore and fan club enrollment will be directed to subsidising the lost wages for their 12 crew members until the end of this crisis.

“Our crew are the lifeblood of our touring operation and have become family through the many years we’ve worked together,” said the band. “As uncertainty looms over the state of the live concert industry, we will direct all profits from merch sales through our webstore, new Cherry Tree fan club enrollments, and sales from the Cherry Tree members-only store to support our crew members throughout this crisis to the best of our ability.”

TikTok in-app donations

TikTok has announced the launch of Donation Stickers, a new in-app donation feature that creators can include in their videos and livestreams to raise funds for the charities and causes they care most about. It follows the launch of a similar feature by Spotify.

Help Musicians is one of the first UK charities to have dedicated donation stickers in this initial launch. All donations will go towards the charity’s ongoing hardship funding for musicians affected by coronavirus.

Available in select countries, Donation Stickers are clickable donation buttons that can be embedded directly in videos and TikTok Lives, like other stickers on the platform. Donation Stickers are enabled in-app by Tiltify, a fundraising platform which will process and manage user donations securely. Only users 18+ are able to donate.

Globally, TikTok will be matching users' donations made through Donation Stickers, until May 27, 2020. All fundraising will go towards the Help Musicians and select charities from around the world, participating in this initial launch. This contribution builds on TikTok’s wider support for the music industry, having recently donated $2m to MusiCares.

Paul Hourican, head of music operations UK, TikTok, said: “With gigs cancelled and venues closed, there's no doubt that artists have been hugely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Connecting artists and their music with fans has always been at the heart of TikTok, so we wanted to do our bit to help them access the support they need to get them through this crisis. By working with Help Musicians, we hope that the collective contribution from TikTok and our community will play a part in preserving the UK's vibrant and diverse music industry in these challenging times."

James Ainscough, CEO, Help Musicians, said: “We are delighted to be supported by TikTok at a time when musicians and music creators need us more than ever. Phase one of our hardship support, The Help Musicians Coronavirus Financial Hardship Fund, received and processed 17,000 applications, which begins to highlight the scale of the issue. As well as further hardship funding and new creative funding opportunities, we will be working hard to provide musicians with mental health support (the Music Minds Matter helpline plus new wellbeing resources) and structured business advice to ensure that musicians can continue to grow their income in the long term. We have seen incredible collaboration in the music industry and it is with fundraising such as this that we can continue to make a meaningful difference to musicians when they need us most.”

Latitude 2020 cancelled

Festival Republic's Latitude has become the latest festival to fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic. The event was due to have taken place at Henham Park, Suffolk from July 16-19 with headliners Haim, Liam Gallagher and The Chemical Brothers.

A statement by organisers said: "We’ve been closely monitoring this unprecedented situation and it’s become clear that it’s just not possible for this year’s festival to go ahead. Our heart goes out to the fans, artists, suppliers, performers, volunteers – our entire Latitude family."

Bravado launches face mask range

Bravado has unveiled their We’ve Got You Covered e-commerce site, offering fans reusable, washable, cloth face masks. The face masks were made in partnership with artists across the UMG family, including 5 Seconds Of Summer, Ariana Grande, Imagine Dragons, Queen and Slipknot.

Fans can purchase face masks for $15 at wegotyoucoverednow.com. All net proceeds will support the music community through various charity partners around the world including MusiCares and Help Musicians.

Mat Vlasic, CEO of Bravado, said: “I’m humbled and grateful to work with artists and partners who are passionate and driven to deliver a program that supports those that need it most during this unprecedented time. This initiative will continue to grow and evolve thanks to the hard work from everyone here at Bravado and UMG along with our artists across the globe.”

Heaton and Abbot sing for care workers

Paul Heaton and Jacquie Abbott have announced a special one-off gig for care workers.

The concert takes places at Sheffield City Hall on October 28, 2020.

A total of 2,000 tickets are available to care workers who are members of either GMB or Unison. Union members can apply for two tickets each and will be allocated on a first come first served basis.

Spotify wellbeing platform

Spotify has launched Daily Wellness, a platform described as a mindful mix of music and podcasts, refreshed for listeners morning and night on lockdown.

The new playlist has a focus on upbeat, motivational content in the morning and more relaxing mixes in the evening.

Creative Industries Federation calls for more funding

Over 400 leading names from across the UK’s creative industries have sent a letter to the Chancellor and Culture Secretary calling for urgent funding for the creative sector, describing the “thousands of creative organisations and professionals who are falling through the gaps of existing government support measures in light of Covid-19”.

The letter, from the Creative Industries Federation, warns that that government must “act, and act fast” to avoid the UK becoming “a cultural wasteland”. It has received support of signatories from across the UK’s creative sector, including the Royal Albert Hall, Somerset House, FIlm Birmingham, Royal Opera House, Royal Northern College of Music, Shakespeare’s Globe, Tatty Devine, Tate, Penguin Random House, the Roundhouse, Northern Ireland Screen, Scottish Ballet and Lionsgate.

Lennon Stella virtual lockdown

Canadian artist Lennon Stella will mark the release of her debut album with an exclusive virtual lockdown event on QJAM.

Stella has invited her fans to an online meet & greet and digital signing of Three Two One on April 27 at 7.30pm (UK).

The new app launched recently with Liam Payne and was experienced by 10,000 fans in 67 different countries.

ISM Covid-19 survey

The ISM’s latest flash survey, which focuses on the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS), suggests businesses and organisations in the music sector are at significant risk due to lack of robust and timely financial support.

Of all of the music businesses and organisations that completed the survey, not one reported a successful application to the CBILS scheme. Almost half of the respondents are still waiting to hear the outcome of their application, despite some having applied in March.

More than a third reported that if they do not receive financial support within as little as a week, they will need to make their entire workforce redundant. Over 25% said they are at risk of complete closure.

Deborah Annetts, chief executive of the Incorporated Society of Musicians, said: “The results of the ISM’s latest flash survey demonstrates that the CBILS scheme is not fit for purpose and is putting the music sector at significant financial risk. Covid-19 has already had a devastating impact on the music sector with many venues and theatres having closed their doors, festivals and concerts being cancelled and many of the music workforce having lost work overnight. The music sector will feel the long-lasting effects of this crisis even when the lockdown is lifted, as it is unlikely that normal activities will resume, particularly if social distancing rules are still in place and mass gatherings are not permitted. The UK Government has overlooked the music sector and creative industries during this crisis but is providing financial support up to £10 million to the fishing industry to prevent its collapse. The fishing industry contributes £1.4 billion to the UK economy compared to the music industry which is worth £5.2 billion and together with the creative industries is worth £111.7 billion. The same financial intervention should be granted to the arts when it is clear how critical they are to the UK economy and its soft power.”

Virtual Songwriters Circle

The Songwriters Circle show has gone virtual during the pandemic. It was previously staged at The Roundhouse, featuring Sacha Skarbek, The Shires, Jamie Lawson, Fiona Bevan, Lady V, Twinnie and Jim Duguid.

The Online Songwriters Circle will launch on April 29 at 8pm in aid of the Roundhouse Trust and their #RoundYourHouse campaign.

The show will include Jamie Hartman, Jon Green and Jeff Cohen.