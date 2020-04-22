Covid-19 music industry update: Spotify artist fundraising, Black Deer Festival postponed, £50,000 for Help Musicians

Music Week is monitoring the impact of the Covid-19 spread around the globe on the biz.

The outbreak has already led to the cancellation of Glastonbury and urgent calls to support grassroots venues.

Spotify artist fundraising

Following Spotify’s support for the music community affected by Covid-19, the streaming giant has now introduced a feature for artists who are fundraising.

“First and foremost, this feature enables artists who are interested in raising money to support themselves, their bands, or their crews, to get the word out to their fans on their Spotify artist profiles," said Spotify. The 'tipping' feature is now live, though Spotify noted that as it's a new development it will "evolve as we learn how to make it as helpful as possible for the music community".

The Artist Fundraising Pick will also enable acts on the platform to highlight a fundraising destination. Artists can choose to add a link to Cash App, GoFundMe and PayPal. Spotify has created the option for artists to select from verified organisations and fundraise for an initiative connected to helping those most impacted in the music industry.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for many Spotify users and people around the world – and there are many worthy causes to support at this time,” said the company. “With this feature, we simply hope to enable those who have the interest and means to support artists in this time of great need, and to create another opportunity for our Covid-19 Music Relief partners to find the financial support they need to continue working in music and lift our industry.”

Black Deer Festival line-up rescheduled for 2021

Black Deer Festival has announced that this year’s planned event, which was set to be held from June 19-21 in Kent, it will now take place on June 18-20, 2021. Many of this year’s acts – including Wilco, The Waterboys and The Felice Brothers – have reconfirmed for next year, along with new additions.

Gill Tee and Deborah Shilling, Black Deer Festival co-founders, said: “This announcement has taken longer than we hoped but what was so important, other than the obvious safety of our community, was to do everything we could to make sure we were able to recreate the same excitement for our line-up in 2021 that we were all looking forward to at Black Deer Festival this year.”

The festival will also invite 1,500 NHS and key workers as guests to Black Deer Festival 2021.

Help Musicians secures £50,000 donation

Help Musicians has announced support from the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation. The £50,000 donation will assist in continuing frontline support for musicians during the Coronavirus crisis.

The donation is being made via the Spotify Covid-19 Music Relief project, which established a partnership with Help Musicians in March alongside other verified organisations worldwide, with Spotify matching the donation to take the total up to £100,000.

James Ainscough, Help Musicians CEO, said: “It is through challenging times like these that we see music bringing people together. Neighbourhoods become choirs and homes become global concert halls. It is wonderful to see musicians, music companies and music lovers working together to support artists who have seen their livelihoods completely disappear. I am so grateful to the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation and Spotify for this combined £100,000 donation, which provides Help Musicians with vital resource for us to reach more artists in urgent need, and highlights the matched-donation opportunity at Spotify that all music-lovers can utilise.”

Andrew Lloyd Webber said: "I am pleased that my Foundation has been able to help support my fellow musicians during these exceptionally difficult times for self-employed professionals in the live entertainment industry. I would also like to thank Spotify for matching the donation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation.”

Tom Connaughton, UK/IE MD, Spotify, said: "At times of great challenge, music helps to uplift us. But right now, thousands of creative professionals in the music industry need help. We’re working with a growing list of organizations offering financial relief to creators around the world, and we're delighted to match the donation from the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation as part of our wider support for the global music community."

At Home With Apple Music

The latest edition of At Home With Apple Music features Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez and Charli XCX with Apple Music hosts Zane Lowe and Rebecca Judd.

In the new series, Zane Lowe, Ebro Darden and other Apple Music hosts will be sharing some of the FaceTime chats they’ve been having as they catch up with artists all over the world. Episodes will be available in the new At Home With Apple Music dedicated space, along with videos, playlists, shows and more.

ICMP calls for governments’ support

The ICMP (International Confederation Of Music Publishers) has written to governments globally calling for support following a “deeply alarming” analysis of the long-term effects of Covid-19 on the sector.

“Many industries are weathering commercial hardship and uncertainty now,” wrote director general John Phelan. “What differentiates ours is that it has been among the first to be harmed and will be among the last to feel the crisis’ impact.”

One World: Together At Home Shazams

Shazam has revealed the most Shazamed performances during the One World: Together At Home special.

Burna Boy’s performance of African Giant/Hallelujah came out on top, followed by Maluma’s Carnaval, Billie Joe Armstrong’s rendition of Wake Me Up When September Ends, Eddie Vedder’s River Cross and The Prayer by Celine Dion & Andrea Bocelli.

Barn On The Farm postponed

Barn On The Farm has been postponed until July 1-4, 2021.

“Although we are still a couple of months away, the current restrictions coupled with the uncertainty of how the next few months will map out, have meant that building and planning for it to go ahead has become almost impossible,” said a statement.

Lamb Of God delay album

Lamb Of God have delayed the release of the new self-titled album by five weeks. As a result of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the band’s eighth album will now drop on June 19.

“We're in extraordinary times due to the current global reality and the delay of shipments of all-but essential goods needed in the fight against Covid-19,” said the band. “After talks with our labels, there is no other option than to delay the release so that fans who pre-ordered the album can receive the record they paid for.”

Debut Lamplight Festival pushed back to 2021

Sunderland City Council has announced the postponement of the inaugural Lamplight Festival until 2021.

The new outdoor music festival was due to take place in Mowbray Park this August featuring headliners Kaiser Chiefs and Deacon Blue. The first Lamplight festival will now take place on August 7-8 2021 with the same line-up.

Victoria French, assistant director of culture and events, said "This news is disappointing for lots of people but we hope that everyone will appreciate that the health of our communities must and always will come first in steering our decision making during this time. Planning has already begun for the 2021 event, we are delighted to be able to keep the headline artists intact and look forward to welcoming everyone then.”

All existing ticket purchases are now valid for the new 2021 dates. Refunds are also available.

PRS For Music launches event in aid of songwriters

PRS For Music is staging a virtual event, PRS Presents Lckdwn, which will celebrate music creators during the Covid-19 pandemic.

From noon on Friday, April 24, artist from the UK and beyond will come together for the event here staged in aid of the PRS Emergency Relief Fund, which was launched to help songwriters and composers facing significant financial hardship as a result of the coronavirus.

Black Futures, Joy Crookes, Katie Melua, KT Tunstall, Linda Perry, Nadia Rose and Nitin Sawhney are among the line-up of music creators who will perform from their homes.

Andrea C. Martin, CEO, PRS for Music, said: “We have seen first-hand the difference the PRS Emergency Relief Fund has made and I would like to sincerely thank everyone who has donated so far. PRS Presents Lckdwn is a way for us to collectively celebrate music creators, to support our industry as a united community and to champion the music lifting spirits and getting us all through this challenging time.”

Livestream for emerging acts via UMG’s Spinnup

Lockdown With Spinnup has launched to give new and emerging acts a livestreaming opportunity during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Launched on April 20, the series via the UMG-owned platform will introduce new artists each and every weekday. As well as interviews at 1pm on IGTV by tastemaker Jamz Supernova (BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra), acts will launch into live performances at 5pm presented by Jess Iszatt (BBC Introducing London).

The first run of acts includes Joy Anonymous, Maya Law, Jimothy Lacoste and Mei.

Spinnup manager Harrison Seward said: “This period of lockdown is particularly challenging for the new artist community who traditionally rely on performing live to showcase their work and build their audience. At Spinnup, we are committed to helping artists across the world develop their talent and so it was a natural progression for us to create an online stage for some of the most exciting unsigned talent to play on.”

JLS’ NHS gig

JLS have announced a free matinee concert for all NHS frontline staff and hospital workers set to take place on Saturday, November 28 at Birmingham Resorts World Arena.

The reformed group have announced the additional matinee NHS free show during their Beat Again comeback tour. The one-off gig will be centred around celebrating and honouring the efforts made by the UK’s NHS frontline staff and primary care workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking on behalf of the whole band, JB said “We can never be too grateful for the NHS. The privilege of free healthcare from professionals who have studied for many years to obtain the knowledge and skills to keep us healthy cannot be underestimated; and not just in the face of adverse times as we are facing now. With multiple close friends who are doctors in the NHS and my Mum who has worked as part of the NHS for over 25 years, it’s incredibly important for us to give back to our health heroes”.

Those eligible for tickets will be all NHS frontline staff that work within NHS hospitals across the United Kingdom.

BBC One World: Together At Home ratings peak at 6m

TV ratings for the BBC One broadcast of One World: Together At Home peaked at six million.

