Covid-19 music industry update: TikTok in-app donations, Latitude cancelled, Bravado face masks, Spotify promotes wellbeing

Music Week is monitoring the impact of the Covid-19 spread around the globe on the biz.

The outbreak has already led to the cancellation of Glastonbury and more recently TRNSMT, as well as urgent calls to support grassroots venues.

TikTok in-app donations

TikTok has announced the launch of Donation Stickers, a new in-app donation feature that creators can include in their videos and livestreams to raise funds for the charities and causes they care most about. It follows the launch of a similar feature by Spotify.

Help Musicians is one of the first UK charities to have dedicated donation stickers in this initial launch. All donations will go towards the charity’s ongoing hardship funding for musicians affected by coronavirus.

Available in select countries, Donation Stickers are clickable donation buttons that can be embedded directly in videos and TikTok Lives, like other stickers on the platform. Donation Stickers are enabled in-app by Tiltify, a fundraising platform which will process and manage user donations securely. Only users 18+ are able to donate.

Globally, TikTok will be matching users' donations made through Donation Stickers, until May 27, 2020. All fundraising will go towards the Help Musicians and select charities from around the world, participating in this initial launch. This contribution builds on TikTok’s wider support for the music industry, having recently donated $2m to MusiCares.

Paul Hourican, head of music operations UK, TikTok, said: “With gigs cancelled and venues closed, there's no doubt that artists have been hugely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Connecting artists and their music with fans has always been at the heart of TikTok, so we wanted to do our bit to help them access the support they need to get them through this crisis. By working with Help Musicians, we hope that the collective contribution from TikTok and our community will play a part in preserving the UK's vibrant and diverse music industry in these challenging times."

James Ainscough, CEO, Help Musicians, said: “We are delighted to be supported by TikTok at a time when musicians and music creators need us more than ever. Phase one of our hardship support, The Help Musicians Coronavirus Financial Hardship Fund, received and processed 17,000 applications, which begins to highlight the scale of the issue. As well as further hardship funding and new creative funding opportunities, we will be working hard to provide musicians with mental health support (the Music Minds Matter helpline plus new wellbeing resources) and structured business advice to ensure that musicians can continue to grow their income in the long term. We have seen incredible collaboration in the music industry and it is with fundraising such as this that we can continue to make a meaningful difference to musicians when they need us most.”

Latitude 2020 cancelled

Festival Republic's Latitude has become the latest festival to fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic. The event was due to have taken place at Henham Park, Suffolk from July 16-19 with headliners Haim, Liam Gallagher and The Chemical Brothers.

A statement by organisers said: "We’ve been closely monitoring this unprecedented situation and it’s become clear that it’s just not possible for this year’s festival to go ahead. Our heart goes out to the fans, artists, suppliers, performers, volunteers – our entire Latitude family."

Bravado launches face mask range

Bravado has unveiled their We’ve Got You Covered e-commerce site, offering fans reusable, washable, cloth face masks. The face masks were made in partnership with artists across the UMG family, including 5 Seconds Of Summer, Ariana Grande, Imagine Dragons, Queen and Slipknot.

Fans can purchase face masks for $15 at wegotyoucoverednow.com. All net proceeds will support the music community through various charity partners around the world including MusiCares and Help Musicians.

Mat Vlasic, CEO of Bravado, said: “I’m humbled and grateful to work with artists and partners who are passionate and driven to deliver a program that supports those that need it most during this unprecedented time. This initiative will continue to grow and evolve thanks to the hard work from everyone here at Bravado and UMG along with our artists across the globe.”

Heaton and Abbot sing for care workers

Paul Heaton and Jacquie Abbott have announced a special one-off gig for care workers.

The concert takes places at Sheffield City Hall on October 28, 2020.

A total of 2,000 tickets are available to care workers who are members of either GMB or Unison. Union members can apply for two tickets each and will be allocated on a first come first served basis.

Spotify wellbeing platform

Spotify has launched Daily Wellness, a platform described as a mindful mix of music and podcasts, refreshed for listeners morning and night on lockdown.

The new playlist has a focus on upbeat, motivational content in the morning and more relaxing mixes in the evening.

Creative Industries Federation calls for more funding

Over 400 leading names from across the UK’s creative industries have sent a letter to the Chancellor and Culture Secretary calling for urgent funding for the creative sector, describing the “thousands of creative organisations and professionals who are falling through the gaps of existing government support measures in light of Covid-19”.

The letter, from the Creative Industries Federation, warns that that government must “act, and act fast” to avoid the UK becoming “a cultural wasteland”. It has received support of signatories from across the UK’s creative sector, including the Royal Albert Hall, Somerset House, FIlm Birmingham, Royal Opera House, Royal Northern College of Music, Shakespeare’s Globe, Tatty Devine, Tate, Penguin Random House, the Roundhouse, Northern Ireland Screen, Scottish Ballet and Lionsgate.

Lennon Stella virtual lockdown

Canadian artist Lennon Stella will mark the release of her debut album with an exclusive virtual lockdown event on QJAM.

Stella has invited her fans to an online meet & greet and digital signing of Three Two One on April 27 at 7.30pm (UK).

The new app launched recently with Liam Payne and was experienced by 10,000 fans in 67 different countries.

ISM Covid-19 survey

The ISM’s latest flash survey, which focuses on the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS), suggests businesses and organisations in the music sector are at significant risk due to lack of robust and timely financial support.

Of all of the music businesses and organisations that completed the survey, not one reported a successful application to the CBILS scheme. Almost half of the respondents are still waiting to hear the outcome of their application, despite some having applied in March.

More than a third reported that if they do not receive financial support within as little as a week, they will need to make their entire workforce redundant. Over 25% said they are at risk of complete closure.

Deborah Annetts, chief executive of the Incorporated Society of Musicians, said: “The results of the ISM’s latest flash survey demonstrates that the CBILS scheme is not fit for purpose and is putting the music sector at significant financial risk. Covid-19 has already had a devastating impact on the music sector with many venues and theatres having closed their doors, festivals and concerts being cancelled and many of the music workforce having lost work overnight. The music sector will feel the long-lasting effects of this crisis even when the lockdown is lifted, as it is unlikely that normal activities will resume, particularly if social distancing rules are still in place and mass gatherings are not permitted. The UK Government has overlooked the music sector and creative industries during this crisis but is providing financial support up to £10 million to the fishing industry to prevent its collapse. The fishing industry contributes £1.4 billion to the UK economy compared to the music industry which is worth £5.2 billion and together with the creative industries is worth £111.7 billion. The same financial intervention should be granted to the arts when it is clear how critical they are to the UK economy and its soft power.”

Virtual Songwriters Circle

The Songwriters Circle show has gone virtual during the pandemic. It was previously staged at The Roundhouse, featuring Sacha Skarbek, The Shires, Jamie Lawson, Fiona Bevan, Lady V, Twinnie and Jim Duguid.

The Online Songwriters Circle will launch on April 29 at 8pm in aid of the Roundhouse Trust and their #RoundYourHouse campaign.

The show will include Jamie Hartman, Jon Green and Jeff Cohen.