Covid-19 music industry update: Tom Grennan's new video, Help Musicians' new President, The 1975 pull Finsbury Park show

Music Week is monitoring the impact of the Covid-19 spread around the globe on the biz.

The outbreak has already led to the cancellation of Glastonbury and hardship fund initiatives, as well as urgent calls to support grassroots venues.

Dame Evelyn Glennie CH, DBE apponted as Help Musicians' President

It has been announced today the Dame Evelyn Glennie CH, DBE has been appointed to a new role at Help Musicians as its president.

Dame Evelyn arrives as the third president in the charity's history since it begun 99 years ago, and will be the first women to hold the role after Sir Edward Elgar and Sir Peter Maxwell Davies.

Dame Evelyn said: “It is a great pleasure for me to accept the position of Presidency of Help Musicians. The incredibly important all-encompassing role Help Musicians have within the music industry is immense, whether through their cutting-edge research or their immediate call to action in drastic times as we are presently experiencing.

"I’m looking forward to participating with the incredibly dedicated team in an exciting journey where the aims and ambitions are all about listening, making a difference, empowerment and allowing people to have a voice. Help Musicians has such an exciting landscape and it is wonderful that the immense history and what lies ahead can be celebrated during the all-important landmark of the Centenary celebrations in 2021.”

Tom Grennan releases lockdown music video

As original plans made for the music video for hs new single Oh Please came to a halt under lockdown, Tom Grennan took matters into his own hands filming it instead at his East London home.

The video features Grennan singing along to his new single against a London skyline, and edited in warped and hazy filters for his DIY video.

Speaking on the track, Grennan said: "When writing Oh Please I was listening to a lot of Curtis Mayfield, Nas, Kendrick, and of course Amy Winehouse, and I wanted to channel this through the song. The opening transports me back to visiting America, crossing the Brooklyn bridge for the first time and seeing Manhattan. It really hit me at that moment that anything was possible, and I saw things clearer than ever before.

"I felt euphoric and excited for the future, a chapter closed and a beautiful new beginning ahead. It changed my mindset towards relationships, to focus my energy on learning from them rather than going into a darker, angry place. ‘Oh Please’ is about learning from relationships. It’s about staying strong and making the right decisions with respect and grace.”

Check it out here.

The 1975 cancel Finsbury Park show, announce covers festival

The 1975 have lined up a group of acts including Phoebe Bridgers, Beabadoobee and Rina Sawayama to cover their songs as part of a digital festival. The event kicks off tomorrow at 4pm with Heather Baron-Gracie performing a rendition of Sex, concluding with Sawayama at 10pm. Performances are available via The Face Magazine’s social channels.

Help Musicians reveals latest Do It Differently donations

Help Musicians has announced details grants to 41 music creators as part of the Covid-19 round of its Do It Differently Fund. Launched in 2018, the project is designed to help meet a range of musicians’ needs and the latest edition focuses on those who have had to adapt their process due to the coronavirus.

Help Musicians programme director Claire Gevaux said: “We received a huge number of applications to this round of Do It Differently, demonstrating some real creative adaptability amongst the UK’s musical community. However, we do understand that the current lockdown situation may not offer the right environment for creative inspiration for everyone and we’d like to reassure musicians that we will have other opportunities to consider in the months ahead.”

Lovebox releases T-shirt to raise funds for the NHS

Lovebox festival has released a specially designed T-shirt to raise funds for the NHS. Chosen by fans and designed by Studio Moross, the shirts are available for purchase here for £25. “This is a way for us and our amazing fans to help do some good and spread the Lovebox message of love and unity for the NHS, helping raise money for those most important to us and fighting the virus on the front line,” said the event’s marketing director, James Pyrah.

Crack Magazine welcomes support during coronavirus

Independent Bristol-based music magazine Crack has welcomed the response to its Supporters package, as it continues to navigate lockdown. Available for free in various shops, bars and venues across the UK, Europe and New York, the title is currently unable to print owing to venue closures and event cancellations. Its Supporters scheme offers readers exclusive access to online content as well as various extras.

Director and co-founder Tom Frost said: “The last six weeks have been among the most challenging for almost everyone in the publishing sector, and certainly the toughest since Crack Magazine started 10 years ago. The reaction to our Supporters membership left us truly humbled by the community around us. As a result of amazing artists generously donating prints, other publications supporting our cause, and, most importantly, readers who’ve spent money on our new digital issue, we are feeling optimistic about our future as a publisher and a business.”

Primordial Radio to stage Lockdown All Dayer

Skindred, Phil Demmel, Devilskin and Tesseract are among the artists due to play Primordial Radio’s All Dayer this Saturday (May 9). Live shows, takeovers, tutorials, interviews and more will air on the Primordial website and social channels. The full line-up is available here and donations are encouraged to raise funds for NHS Charities Together. The station’s music director Pete Bailey said: “We wanted to play our role to support the NHS as much as we possibly can and look forward to seeing you all virtually on Saturday 9th May.”

IIMF launches virtual classical music festival

Investec International Music Festival (IIMF) has revealed details of a new Virtual Festival, set to launch tomorrow (May 7). Over three days, broadcaster and musician, Sandy Burnett leads a programme of films, playlists and more. The IIMF’s 2020 concert series was due to take place from May 7-16, but has been cancelled due to the pandemic. Works by Elgar, Beethoven, Mozart and more are all set to feature, as well as a message from IIMF artistic director Wu Qian.

Wireless Festival cancelled

Organisers of Wireless Festival have confirmed this year's event is no longer taking place due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Live Nation-promoted event had been set for London's Finsbury Park from July 3-5.

"We’ve been closely monitoring this unprecedented situation, and it’s become clear that cancelling is unavoidable," said a statement. "Our heart goes out to the artists and fans who were looking forward to Wireless Festival. We’re in this together and we thank you all for your support."

The festival will return next year from July 2-4, subject to contract, while a virtual edition of the event is in the works.

West End extends shutdown

London’s West End has extended its period for cancellations to at least June 28.

The Society Of London Theatres confirmed the move, and pointed out that if further cancellations are necessary they will continue to be announced on a rolling basis.

Different theatres and productions are likely to reopen at different times.

“We are grateful to customers for the patience they are showing during this challenging time for our industry,” said a statement. “With 300,000 people visiting West End theatres in a normal week, it’s a major undertaking to process refunds, exchanges and credit notes, particularly when many staff are working remotely. Please rest assured that we are all working as quickly as we can and we appreciate the on-going support of our audiences.”

Homeschool adds 70 acts

After announcing over 100 names as a part of its first announcement, Homeschool festival has now unveiled 70 new artists for the May bank holiday weekend (May 8-10) livestream.

New additions include The Amazons, Circa Waves, Semrs, Mxmtoom, L Devine, Boston Manor, Milk Teeth and Whenyoung. They join artists on the line-up including Tom Grennan, Grouplove, Bloxx, The Xcerts, Bad Sounds, Ider, The Sherlocks, Tim Burgess and Alfie Templeman.

Homeschool will also be encouraging donations to the NHS Charities Together Covid-19 Urgent Appeal throughout the weekend on homeschoolfest.com.

Katherine Jenkins to play empty Albert Hall

For the first time in its 150-year history, the Royal Albert Hall will play host to a concert behind closed doors. The performance by Katherine Jenkins will mark the VE Day 75th anniversary on this week’s bank holiday, May 8.

The 30-minute concert will be streamed to audiences around the world via YouTube at 6pm BST and is the first performance of the #RoyalAlbertHome series to come from the Hall itself. It follows on from Jenkins’ home lockdown concerts, which have amassed over 2 million streams to date.

The event is in support of the Royal Albert Hall’s fundraising appeal and SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity’s Emergency Response Fund. It can also be viewed via the Albert Hall website.

TikTok livestream

TikTok is hosting Happy At Home: OneCommunity Live, a TikTok livestream series featuring creators and celebrities to raise awareness and donations for various organizations across healthcare, entertainment, and food who are helping those deeply impacted by Covid-19.

During the livestreams, the #MusicMatters hashtag will have support from Camila Cabello, Howie Mandel and Kristin Chenoweth as they support the creative community through MusiCares and The Actors Fund.

TikTok will also match user donations raised through the app’s newly released Donation Stickers to May 27.

Dave Greenfield

The Stranglers’ keyboard player Dave Greenfield has died aged 71, after contracting coronavirus. The full story is here.

Cheltenham Jazz Festival

Cheltenham Jazz Festival will go ahead as a virtual one-day festival to be streamed for free on May 9 via Cheltenham Festivals You Tube Channel.

Cheltenham Jazz Festival @ Home will feature some of the acts set to perform at this year’s festival, including Imelda May, Nitin Sawhney and Jamie Cullum.

Nozstock festival

The 22nd edition of Nozstock set for this summer is being postponed to July 2021.

Two acts for this year have already confirmed they will be performing next year: Sister Sledge and Andy C.

Festival organiser Noz said: “We are absolutely gutted that it’s come to this, but the safety of all our attendees, our crew, traders and performers is the most important thing by far. At the start of this outbreak we were confident we would be able to go ahead, but as the situation has developed each day it has come to the point where we feel postponing to 2021 is now the right decision. We hope to see everyone back at the farm next year for a right old party, and send our love out to all of our artists, crew, traders and everyone involved with the festival.”